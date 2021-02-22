India to be wary of tricky twilight conditions at upcoming Test: Sharma

AHMEDABAD, FEB 21: Indian players will have to focus more on their batting during challenging twilight conditions in a pink ball day-night Test against England later this week, opener Rohit Sharma said Sunday.

Sharma's comments came on the heels of India's disastrous show in their last pink ball match against Australia in December.

The vaunted Indian side was skittled out for 36 -- their lowest-ever score in Test cricket -- as Australia romped home to an eight-wicket victory.

India and England are tied 1-1 in the current series and the third match beginning Wednesday will see the home team contesting in a. day-night game once again.

The match will go ahead at Ahmedabad's revamped Sardar Patel stadium, the largest cricket venue in the world with a seating capacity of 110,000.

Sharma, who missed December's Adelaide game with an injury, said the conditions become tougher for batsmen when the sun is just about to set.

"It's a little challenging because the weather and light suddenly changes. You have to focus slightly more," he said.

"All our batters are aware that they have to be mindful of this session."

Stakes are high in the game for both India and England, who are vying with Australia to make it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship at Lord's in June. -AFP

















