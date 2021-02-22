'Sachin's motivational words to Suryakumar Yadav could not be put down any better'



Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty. photo: Courtesy

However, the 30-year-old right-hand batsman has not missed the bus this time and has been called up to India squad for the T-20I series against India.

Interestingly, it was Sachin Tendulkar, who had then boosted Suryakumar's morale : "Game will look after you. Your dream of playing for India is around. Stay focused and surrender to cricket".

Incidentally, all three top performers in the last IPL- batsman Suryakumar Yadav, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and all rounder Rahul Tewatia-have been named in the squad.

"Last time with so many people talking about it, we were expecting his call for India's tour of Australia but he ended up being disappointed. But all said and done the wait is over so no point dwelling in the past and better to look at a bright future!", Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty, speaking exclusively, said.

"I don't keep thinking about the past. We would discuss it earlier but we would be disappointed so we stopped talking about it at home".

"We are super elated to see Surya has made it to the T20I squad for team India.

I've seen him working very hard over the years and there have been sleepless nights for him thinking about this day, so now can finally say the wait is over!

Can't wait to see him don the Indian Blues and I'm super excited for his debut".

"What Tendulkar had said (then), couldn't be put down any better, give your all to the game and the game will take care of you".

Suryakumar is very close to his parents and has a tattoo of his parents' faces inked on his right shoulder.

"He does have a tattoo of my name on his chest (too), he says I'm close to his heart and this way I'll always be, no matter where he is. These tattoos are permanent", she signed off.







The national selectors were heavily criticised a few months ago when Suryakumar Yadav was not chosen for the tour of Australia despite the batsman scoring heavily in domestic matches.However, the 30-year-old right-hand batsman has not missed the bus this time and has been called up to India squad for the T-20I series against India.Interestingly, it was Sachin Tendulkar, who had then boosted Suryakumar's morale : "Game will look after you. Your dream of playing for India is around. Stay focused and surrender to cricket".Incidentally, all three top performers in the last IPL- batsman Suryakumar Yadav, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and all rounder Rahul Tewatia-have been named in the squad."Last time with so many people talking about it, we were expecting his call for India's tour of Australia but he ended up being disappointed. But all said and done the wait is over so no point dwelling in the past and better to look at a bright future!", Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty, speaking exclusively, said."I don't keep thinking about the past. We would discuss it earlier but we would be disappointed so we stopped talking about it at home"."We are super elated to see Surya has made it to the T20I squad for team India.I've seen him working very hard over the years and there have been sleepless nights for him thinking about this day, so now can finally say the wait is over!Can't wait to see him don the Indian Blues and I'm super excited for his debut"."What Tendulkar had said (then), couldn't be put down any better, give your all to the game and the game will take care of you".Suryakumar is very close to his parents and has a tattoo of his parents' faces inked on his right shoulder."He does have a tattoo of my name on his chest (too), he says I'm close to his heart and this way I'll always be, no matter where he is. These tattoos are permanent", she signed off.