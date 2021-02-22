Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni      
Home Sports

National cricketers pay glowing tributes to language movement martyrs

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad

Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad

The national cricketers paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the language movement, whose sacrifice gave us the rights to speak in Bangla.
The language movement was in fact the first step towards getting an independent Bangladesh.
As it was recognized as the International Mother Language Day, the day is not only for Bengalis but for all language speaking people of the world.
Thousands of language-speaking people around the world are observing the day with reverence today. Cricketers are also paying homage to the language martyrs and remembering their sacrifice.
"Everyone has the right to speak in their mother tongue. And in order to protect that right, on this day in 1952, our language soldiers gave up their lives and came down to the streets. I remember all the language soldiers, for whom I can speak in Bangla with pride in today," ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan wrote, paying his tributes.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Soumya Sarkar.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Soumya Sarkar.

Tamim Iqbal, the ODI captain of the national team, wrote, "Happy Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day to all."
Senior wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim also showed his respect towards the language martyrs.
"I express my humble respect and prayers to the all language martyrs �for whose sacrifice we've got our mother tongue Bangla. Happy International Mother Language Day to all."
Another senior player Mahmudullah Riyad's message, "Respectful salutations to those, for whose sacrifices we can speak in our mother tongue today. Happy International Mother Language Day to all."
Soumya Sarkar wrote: "Who has given their lives for this country, will come quietly � Happy International Mother Language Day to all. At the same time, I'm remembering the valiant children of the nation who have ignored the fresh bullets of the enemy and snatched this language of life, this Bangla language for us."
Spin bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz wrote: "Your mother tongue is your identity in this world. Never ignore your mother tongue. Choose your own language over loving others. Best wishes for all on the eve of the International Mother Language Day."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Everton savour first win at Liverpool since 1999
Bayern crash to Frankfurt defeat in Bundesliga
Real Madrid close on top spot after Atletico stumble again
Djokovic dominates Medvedev to win record-extending ninth Australian Open
Osaka aims to inspire new generation - but says Williams is still the queen
India to be wary of tricky twilight conditions at upcoming Test: Sharma
South Africa complains to ICC over cancelled Australian cricket tour
India bring in rising IPL stars for T20s against England


Latest News
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
China calls for reset in Sino-US relations
Rakib murder: Appellate Division upholds HC verdict
Americans could still need to wear masks in 2022: Fauci
Cop killed in Natore road crash
FM: Singapore, Romania to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshis
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
150 gold bars seized at Ctg Airport
6 of a family get life term for killing newly wed bride
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Most Read News
Al-jazeera story, Sheikh Hasina and pivoting towards a new Bangladesh
Nasir holds lavish wedding reception amid controversy
Chased by BCL, BNP MP takes shelter in police camp
Biden for deepening ties with BD
Country reports 7 COVID deaths, 327 cases in a day
Djokovic wins record 9th Australian Open title
Bogura bus-truck collision kills 6
Two killed in city road accidents
Bangladesh-India home secy-level talks on Feb 27-28
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft