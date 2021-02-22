National cricketers pay glowing tributes to language movement martyrs



Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad

The language movement was in fact the first step towards getting an independent Bangladesh.

As it was recognized as the International Mother Language Day, the day is not only for Bengalis but for all language speaking people of the world.

Thousands of language-speaking people around the world are observing the day with reverence today. Cricketers are also paying homage to the language martyrs and remembering their sacrifice.

"Everyone has the right to speak in their mother tongue. And in order to protect that right, on this day in 1952, our language soldiers gave up their lives and came down to the streets. I remember all the language soldiers, for whom I can speak in Bangla with pride in today," ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan wrote, paying his tributes.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Soumya Sarkar.

Senior wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim also showed his respect towards the language martyrs.

"I express my humble respect and prayers to the all language martyrs �for whose sacrifice we've got our mother tongue Bangla. Happy International Mother Language Day to all."

Another senior player Mahmudullah Riyad's message, "Respectful salutations to those, for whose sacrifices we can speak in our mother tongue today. Happy International Mother Language Day to all."

Soumya Sarkar wrote: "Who has given their lives for this country, will come quietly � Happy International Mother Language Day to all. At the same time, I'm remembering the valiant children of the nation who have ignored the fresh bullets of the enemy and snatched this language of life, this Bangla language for us."

Spin bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz wrote: "Your mother tongue is your identity in this world. Never ignore your mother tongue. Choose your own language over loving others. Best wishes for all on the eve of the International Mother Language Day." -BSS







