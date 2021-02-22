Video
US plane suffers engine failure

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

DENVER, Feb 21: A United Airlines plane suffered a fiery engine failure Saturday shortly after taking off from Denver for Hawaii, dropping massive debris on a residential area before a safe emergency landing, officials said.
A video shot from inside the aircraft -- which had 231 passengers and 10 crew onboard -- showed the right engine ablaze and wobbling on the wing of the Boeing 777-200, its cover entirely missing as the aircraft flew over a barren landscape.
There were no injuries on the plane or on the ground, authorities said.
"I can honestly say I thought we were going to die at one point -- because we started dropping altitude right after the explosion," passenger David Delucia told The Denver Post.
"I grabbed my wife's hand and said, 'We're done.'"
Delucia said his stepdaughter tweeted the online video, which was shot by another passenger.    -AFP



