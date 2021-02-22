Video
Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:20 PM
Home Foreign News

3 killed in gun shop shooting

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

NEW ORLEANS, Feb 21: Three people have been killed and two injured in a shooting at a gun outlet in the US state of Louisiana.
The local sheriff said an "initial shooter" opened fire, striking two people, which prompted several others at the shop to fire their own weapons.
The two people and the initial gunman were killed. They have not been publicly identified.
Officials said investigations into the shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet, in a New Orleans suburb, were ongoing.
"It appears that several individuals ended up engaging that original suspect," Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto told reporters.    -BBC


