Biden, Trudeau to meet virtually

WASHINGTON, Feb 21: Joe Biden will attend his first, albeit virtual, bilateral meeting as US president on Tuesday, with the honor going to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

It's not Biden's first time to prioritize his Canadian counterpart, who also received the new president's first call to a foreign leader just two days after taking office.

The virtual meeting will allow the two "to review joint efforts" on matters such as Covid-19 and climate change, according to a White House statement issued Saturday.

The White House did not mention the Keystone XL pipeline connecting the Alberta oil sands to coastal refineries in Texas, which became a highly sensitive issue after Biden decided to block its completion. -AFP







