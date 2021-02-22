Video
Monday, 22 February, 2021
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni      
Home Foreign News

Bengal BJP writes to EC over ‘biased officers’

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

KOLKATA, Feb 21: Claiming that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) had attacked its ''Parivartan Yatra'' rally in North 24 Parganas district, the BJP's West Bengal unit on Sunday complained to the Election Commission and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the state police of bias and not providing enough security to the participants.
BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee alleged in the complaint that miscreants owing allegiance to the TMC had attacked the ''Parivartan Yatra'' at Minakhan in Basirhat of North 24 Parganas district on Saturday with bombs and brickbatted participants, injuring two saffron party workers.
"Despite prior intimation, the local administration did not take any steps for the safety and security of the participants," Mr Banerjee wrote, seeking action against "biased officers, TMC miscreants, and also deploy honest and neutral personnel to conduct peaceful and fair assembly election."
The BJP has launched ''Parivartan Yatra'' rallies ahead of the assembly election in the state, which is due in April-May.
Mr Banerjee alleged that the local police remained "mute spectators" when the attack took place.
Police had said, a convoy of cars led by West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was attacked in Minakhan, triggering a fight between activists of the saffron party and the TMC on Saturday.    -NDTV


