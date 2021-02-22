Video
Monday, 22 February, 2021
Severe floods kill five in Jakarta

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

JAKARTA, Feb 21: Five people were killed in the severe floods that submerged entire neighbourhoods in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, authorities said Sunday, as residents returned to clean their homes and salvage belongings.
The city was struck by torrential rains over the weekend, which flooded dozens of major roads and forced hundreds of people to rush to emergency shelters.
A 67-year-old man was found dead after he became trapped in his waterlogged house in the badly hit southern part of the capital on Saturday, Jakarta disaster mitigation agency head Sabdo Kurnianto told AFP.
He added that three boys died after being swept away by the floods, and one girl drowned.
Indonesia's meteorological agency warned that Greater Jakarta -- a region of around 30 million people that is regularly hit by floods in the rainy season -- can expect more heavy downpours next week.    -AFP


