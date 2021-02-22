Video
latest Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni      
Home Foreign News

EU likely to approve sanctions over Russia crackdown

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

BRUSSELS, Feb 21: EU foreign ministers are expected to give the go-ahead Monday to sanctions on Russia over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a crackdown on protests.
The top diplomats from the 27-nation bloc meet in Brussels for talks that will also include a wide-ranging videoconference with new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The move to target the Kremlin comes two weeks after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was caught in a diplomatic ambush in Moscow that enraged member states.
Capitals are eyeing using the EU's new human rights sanctions regime for the first time to hit individuals responsible for the clampdown with asset freezes and visa bans, diplomats said.
"I expect a political agreement to be reached," a senior European diplomat told AFP.
"Then experts from the member states should work on the names."
The mood towards Moscow has hardened in the wake of Borrell's disastrous trip to Russia, during which Moscow announced it was expelling three European diplomats and rebuffed talk of cooperation.
"They rejected out of hand any dialogue that was proposed," a senior EU official said.
The EU has already hit Russia with waves of sanctions over the 2014 annexation of Crimea and Moscow's fuelling of the war in Ukraine.
The bloc in October slapped six officials on a blacklist over the poisoning of Navalny with Novichok, a nerve agent.
President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic critic was this month jailed for almost three years after returning to Russia following treatment in Germany.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

