Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni      
Home Foreign News

UK speeds up vaccinations

All adults get 1st jab by July 31

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

People exercise by the bandstand on the banks of the River Dee in Chester, north west England on February 21 as life continues in Britain's third coronavirus lockdown. photo : AFP

People exercise by the bandstand on the banks of the River Dee in Chester, north west England on February 21 as life continues in Britain's third coronavirus lockdown. photo : AFP

LONDON, Feb 21: The British government announced Sunday that it aims to give every adult in the country a first dose of coronavirus vaccine by July 31, a month earlier than its previous target.
The new target also aims for everyone over 50 or with an underlying health condition to get a vaccine shot by April 15, rather than the previous target of May 1.
The makers of the two vaccines that Britain is using, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have both experienced supply problems in Europe. But U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who announced the new targets, said "we now think that we have the supplies" to speed up the vaccination campaign.
The early success of Britain's vaccination campaign is welcome good news for a country that has had more than 120,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe. More than 17.2 million people, almost a third of the country's adults, have been given the first of two doses of vaccine since inoculations began on Dec. 8.
Britain is delaying giving second vaccine doses until 12 weeks after the first in order to give as many people as possible partial protection quickly. The approach has been criticized in some countries - and by Pfizer, which says it does not have any data to support the delay - but is backed by the U.K. government's scientific advisers.
News of the new vaccine targets came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with senior ministers on Sunday to finalize a "road map" out of the national lockdown, a plan he is to announce on Monday.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US plane suffers engine failure
3 killed in gun shop shooting
Biden, Trudeau to meet virtually
Bengal BJP writes to EC over ‘biased officers’
Severe floods kill five in Jakarta
EU likely to approve sanctions over Russia crackdown
UK speeds up vaccinations
Facebook shuts down Myanmar army ‘True News’ page


Latest News
China calls for reset in Sino-US relations
Rakib murder: Appellate Division upholds HC verdict
Americans could still need to wear masks in 2022: Fauci
Cop killed in Natore road crash
FM: Singapore, Romania to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshis
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
150 gold bars seized at Ctg Airport
6 of a family get life term for killing newly wed bride
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Most Read News
Al-jazeera story, Sheikh Hasina and pivoting towards a new Bangladesh
Nasir holds lavish wedding reception amid controversy
Chased by BCL, BNP MP takes shelter in police camp
Biden for deepening ties with BD
Country reports 7 COVID deaths, 327 cases in a day
Djokovic wins record 9th Australian Open title
Bogura bus-truck collision kills 6
Two killed in city road accidents
Bangladesh-India home secy-level talks on Feb 27-28
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft