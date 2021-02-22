Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni      
Home Foreign News

Trump to give first post-WH speech at conservative summit

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

WASHINGTON, Feb 21: Former US president Donald Trump will give a speech later this month to a gathering of political conservatives in Orlando, Florida, a source familiar with the plans said Saturday, his first extended public address since leaving the White House on January 20.
The appearance is scheduled for Sunday, February 28 at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), one of the country's largest annual gatherings of political conservatives.
Trump will be "talking about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement," the source told AFP.
He is also expected to challenge the "disastrous amnesty and border policies" of his successor, President Joe Biden, the source added.
Trump, who was impeached for an unprecedented second time for his role in fomenting the January 6 assault on the US Capitol, nevertheless remains a potent force in US politics.
Three-quarters of Republicans want Trump to play a prominent role in the party, according to a poll from Quinnipiac University this week.
Since reluctantly departing the White House on January 20 and ceding to Biden -- despite his constant but unsubstantiated claims that the election had been stolen -- Trump has largely kept to himself at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Stripped of his Twitter megaphone, he called into friendly cable TV news programs this week after the death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, musing on far-right channel Newsmax about the possibility of a future political run.
"I won't say yet but we have tremendous support. And I'm looking at poll numbers that are through the roof." "Let's say somebody gets impeached, typically your numbers would go down, they would go down like a dead balloon. But the numbers are very good, they're very high," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US plane suffers engine failure
3 killed in gun shop shooting
Biden, Trudeau to meet virtually
Bengal BJP writes to EC over ‘biased officers’
Severe floods kill five in Jakarta
EU likely to approve sanctions over Russia crackdown
UK speeds up vaccinations
Facebook shuts down Myanmar army ‘True News’ page


Latest News
China calls for reset in Sino-US relations
Rakib murder: Appellate Division upholds HC verdict
Americans could still need to wear masks in 2022: Fauci
Cop killed in Natore road crash
FM: Singapore, Romania to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshis
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
150 gold bars seized at Ctg Airport
6 of a family get life term for killing newly wed bride
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Most Read News
Al-jazeera story, Sheikh Hasina and pivoting towards a new Bangladesh
Nasir holds lavish wedding reception amid controversy
Chased by BCL, BNP MP takes shelter in police camp
Biden for deepening ties with BD
Country reports 7 COVID deaths, 327 cases in a day
Djokovic wins record 9th Australian Open title
Bogura bus-truck collision kills 6
Two killed in city road accidents
Bangladesh-India home secy-level talks on Feb 27-28
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft