Shaheed Dibash and Int’l Mother Language Day observed



The photos show wreaths being placed in Dinajpur (1), Gaibandha (2), Gazipur (3), Narsingdi (4), Pabna (5), Sirajganj (6), and Thakurgaon (7); and a mourning procession brought out in Noakhali (8). photos: observer

The language martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 1952 Language Movement are commemorated on this day.

The Language Movement, a great event in the country's history, was aimed at establishing the rights of mother tongue as well as protecting culture and heritage.

Government administration in all districts, socio-cultural, political, professional bodies, and educational institutions organised different programmes to mark the day.

The national flag was hoisted at half-mast atop all government and non-government offices, and educational institutions. Special prayers were offered at different religious institutions.

BARISHAL: To mark the day, divisional administration, district administration and Barishal Metropolitan Police placed wreaths on the Central Shaheed Minar in the city at 12:01am.

Later, various organisations including Barishal Press Club and common people placed wreaths there.

Earlier, the district administration organised a discussion meeting at Barishal Press Club auditorium in the city on Saturday night.

DINAJPUR: To observe the day, various organisations paid homage to the Language Movement martyrs by placing wreaths on the Central Shaheed Minar at Gor-e-Shaheed Field in the district town.

Whip of the National Parliament Iqbalur Rahim, MP, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mahmudul Alam and Superintend of Police (SP) Anwar Hossain, BPM, PPM, Bar, also placed wreaths there at 12:01am.

Later, a rally was brought out at around 9am, and it ended to the Shaheed Minar premises after parading main streets in the town.

The whip of the Jatiya Sangsad along with District Awami League (AL) President Mostafizur Rahman Fizar, MP, and General Secretary (GS) Azizul Imam Chowdhury led the rally.

Various organisations, including District Muktijoddha Sangsad, District AL and Sadar Upazila Unit AL took part in the programme.

FENI: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was organised at Birshrestha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal auditorium of Feni Girls' Cadet College in the district town at around 9:30am.

Principal of the college Group Captain Munim Khan Majlish, BPP, PSC, ATC, attended the programme as chief guest.

Ladies Club President Tahmina Parvin, Feni Girls' Cadet College Vice-principal Md Tofazzel Hossain and Major Eltas Uddin, among others, were present at the meeting.

Ladies Club President Tahmina Parvin handed over the awards among the winners of drawing competition held earlier at that time.

Besides, wreaths were also placed on the College Shaheed Minar, marking the day.

GAIBANDHA: The day-long observance began at one minute past midnight through placing wreaths by DC Abdul Matin on the Central Shaheed Minar at Poura Park in the district town.

Additional DC ABM Sadiqur Rahman and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rafiul Alam accompanied the DC during placing the wreaths on the Shaheed Minar.

Later, district police, district unit of AL, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, and different social, cultural and political organisations placed wreaths there.

A rally was brought out in the town in the morning.

The programmes also included hoisting of the national flag at half-mast atop all government and private buildings and educational institutions.

Competitions for the children on drawing art, essay writing, hand writing, and rendering patriotic songs were also held along with screening of documentary films on the Language Movement.

Special prayers were also offered at different mosques, temples and churches.

Later, a discussion meeting was organised at the DC office conference room in the town in the evening.

DC Abdul Matin was present as chief guest while ADC (General) ABM Sadiqur Rahman presided over the meeting.

SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam, Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Md Motlubour Rahman and District Unit AL GS Abu Bakar Siddidque, among others, were also present in the programme.

GOPALGANJ: In this connection, various programmes were organised in the district.

DC Shahida Sultana on behalf of the district administration and SP Ayesha Siddiqa placed wreaths on the Poura Park Central Shaheed Minar in the town at 12:01am.

Different organisations brought out rallies to pay homage to the language martyrs in the morning.

Muktijoddha Command, Zila Parishad, District AL, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) District Unit, Shechhashebak League, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Shahera Khatun Medical College, and various social, cultural and political organisations participated in the programme.

On the other hand, Tungipara Upazila administration and Upazila Unit AL placed wreaths on the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and offered a special Munajat for the martyrs of the language movement.

KHULNA: To mark the day, all government administrations, socio-cultural, political, professional bodies and educational institutions organised different programmes maintaining health guidelines.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Zila Parishad Chairman and District Awami League President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid paid homage to the Language Movement martyrs on the Shaheed Minar at Shaheed Hadis Park at 12:01am.

Later, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Khulna City and District Unit Command Council, Khulna divisional commissioner, Khulna metropolitan police commissioner, deputy inspector general of Khulna Range Police and SP Shafiqullah placed wreaths there.

DC Md Helal Hossain along with officials of the district and upazila administration also placed floral wreaths there followed by the other government and non-government departments and organisations.

AL and its front organisations and other political parties, social, cultural and professional organisations including Khulna Press Club and Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) and common people also placed wreaths there.

The national flag was hoisted at half-mast atop all buildings and educational institutions.

Besides, competitions for the children on drawing, essay writing, rendering patriotic songs and sports competitions for students were also held along with screening of documentary films.

Meanwhile, speakers at different discussion meetings stressed the need for protecting local languages in all matters.

They said the use of a mixture of Bangla and English is a matter of concern.

NARSINGDI: On this occasion, DC Syeda Farhana Kawnain placed wreaths on the Central Shaheed Minar adjacent to Mosleh Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in the district town at 12:01am.

Later, different government, non-government, social, cultural and political organisations placed wreaths there.

A rally was brought out in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was also organised to commemorate the Language Movement martyrs.

PABNA: To mark the day, various programmes were organised in the district town.

The day began with placing of wreaths on local Shaheed Minar in the town at early hours.

DC Md Kabir Mamud and Pabna Zila Parishad Chairman Rezaul Rahim were present in the the programme.

Various organisations, including Muktijoddha Sangsad UDICHI, Ganoshilpi Sangstha, Pabna Press club, Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangrakkhan Parisad, Pabna Medical College and Pabna Science and Technology University (PSTU), also placed wreaths on the Shaheed Minar to pay homage to the martyrs of the Language Movement in the district.

Ganoshipli Sngstha, later, organised a special programme 'Haate Khari' on the Pabna Shishu Park premises in the town.

SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, various programmes were organised in the district.

The day began with placing of wreaths on the Central Shaheed Minar at Sirajganj Bazar Station in the district town.

DC Dr Faruq Ahmed, SP Hasibul Alam, BPM, Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta and Civil Surgeon Dr Zahidul Islam, among others, paid homage to the language martyrs.

Various social, cultural and political organisations participated in the programme.

THAKURGAON: On this occasion, the district administration organised various programmes including placing wreaths on the Central Shaheed Minar in the town.

The district administration, District AL, Sadar Upazila administration, and different social, cultural and political organisations paid homage to the Language Movement martyrs.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Thakurgaon BD Hall in the district town at noon.

DC Dr KM Kamruzzaman Selim was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Nur Kutubul Alam presided over the meeting.

ADC (Revenue) Aminul Islam, Zila Parishad Chairman and District Unit AL President Muhammad Sadeq Qurayeshi, GS Dipak Kumar Roy, Sadar UNO Abdullah Al Mamun and Sadar Upazila Chairman Arunangshu Dutta Tito, among others, were also present in the programme.

Besides, competitions for the children on drawing and essay writing were also organised marking the day.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: To mark the day, newly elected mayor and District AL member Majedul Bari Nayan placed wreath at the Pourasabha Shaheed Minar.

At that time, Poura AL President Abdur Razzak Sarkar, GS Principal Mahbub Ul Haq Bachchu, Upazila AL's Organising Secretary Rafiqlul Bari Rafiq, Publicity Secretary Abdul Barek, Poura Juba League leaders Jahangir Alam Babar, Saiful Islam and Ariful Islam, and Poura Chhatra League President Mehedi Hasan Tuhin were present, among others.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: The day was observed in Bhandaria Upazila of the district in a befitting manner on Sunday.

To mark the day, different programmes including morning ferry, drawing competition, and prize-giving were arranged in the upazila auditorium.

Upazila Chairman Md Mirajul Islam, UNO Nazmul Alam, AC (land) Towhidul Islam, OC Md Masumur Rahman, AL President Fayzur Rashid Khasru were present, among others.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWANGANJ: To mark the day, UNO of Gomastapur UNO Mizanur Rahman, former MP Ziaur Rahman, and newly elected Rohanpur Mayor Matiur Rahman Khan placed wreaths at Central Shaheedd Minar at 12:01am on Sunday.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Fahmi Golandaj Babel, MP, placed wreath at the Shaheed Minar at 12:01am on Sunday.

Later, others including Upazila Chairman Ashraf Uddin Badal, Municipal Mayor SM Iqbal Hossain Sumon, UNO Md Tajul Islam, Vice-president of Upazila AL Principal Ataur Rahman also paid homage to the language martyrs.

People from all walks of life gathered at the monument of Panchuya (Jabbar Nagar) in Gafargaon Upazila to pay homage to Language Martyr Abdul Jabbar.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: To mark the day, Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, placed wreath on Central Shaheed Minar at Sajib Wazed Joy Digital Park in the early hours of Sunday.

In the morning, a discussion meeting was held. It was also attended, among others, by Upazila Chairman Principal Gias Uddin Ahmed, UNO Al Noman, Additional SP Raselur Rahman, and OC Masudur Rahman Murad.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, wreaths were placed at the Central Shaheed Minar in Raipur Upazila of the district by officers and employees of the upazila administration led by UNO Sabrin Chowdhury in the early hours of Sunday.

At 9am, wreaths were placed by different associate bodies of Upazila and Poura AL, BNP, and Jatiya Party.

MONPURA, BHOLA: To mark the day, wreaths were placed at the Shaheed Minar by Upazila Chairman Shelina Aktar Chowdhury and UNO Md Shamim Mia.

A discussion meeting was also organised at the Shahid Minar, which was moderated by head teacher of Monpura Girls High School Amirul Islam Firoz.

Upazila Chairman and AL President Shelina Aktar Chowdhury addressed the meeting as chief guest.

UNO Shameem Mia, OC Shakhawat Hossain, Upazila Health Officer Dr. Rezwanul Alam and Principal of Monpura Government Degree College Md Jahangir Alam spoke as special guests.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Various programmes were organised in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Sunday to pay homage to language martyrs.

UNO Md Liton Sarkar, Additional SP of the upazila circle Aftab Uddin, Acting President of Upazila AL Abdul Khalek Chowdhury, Upazila Chairman Abdul Gaffar, Nazirpur Poura Mayor Rezaul Kabir Chowdhury, GS of Patnitala Model Press Club Abu Sayed placed wreaths at the Shaheed Minar. 