Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:19 PM
Countryside

RU student held on charge of rape of college girl in Pabna

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Feb 21: A first-year student of Rajshahi University (RU) was arrested in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon in a case filed over rape of a college girl on the false promise of marriage.
Arrested Hasem Ali, 20, is a resident of Katenga Village under Chaikola Union in the upazila.
Quoting the case statement, police sources said the accused raped the victim, an HSC student, on February 1.
As the news spread in the area, the victim's father filed a case with Chatmohar Police Station (PS) on February 19.
Following this, the law enforcers arrested Hasem on Saturday afternoon and sent him to jail following a court order.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Aminul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the victim was sent to hospital for medical test.


