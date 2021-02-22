Flower cultivation, demand increase in Sirajganj



A marigold field in Sirajganj. photo: observer

Flowers' demand continues for the whole year. But on occasions of different national days including Valentine's Day, Ekushey February and International Mother Language Day, the demand increases manifold. Besides, marriage, year celebration and social programmes require flowers.

Targeting these occasions, farmers are shifting to flower cultivations in Sirajganj.

Flower cultivation in the district began narrowly about 10 years back.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), this year flowers have been cultivated in about 20 hectares (ha) of land in Sadar Upazila, Raiganj, Kamarkhand and Ullapara; of these 11 ha land has been cultivated in Ullapara Upazila.

About 20 species of flowers including rose, sunflower, marigold, gardenia, hasnahena, patabahar, cherry, cosmos, belly, tagar, and foreign rose have been cultivated; yielding has also been good.

Babul Mia of Guaganti Village at Borhor Union in Ullapara Upazila has been cultivating flowers for five years. This year he has cultivated flowers on 40 decimal land at a cost of about Tk 50,000. He is hoping to sell flowers of Tk 1.5 lakh; he is expecting good profit like previous years.

He said, flowers get finished by this time every year. But this year flower demand has declined a bit due to closer of education institutions amid corona.

At present, the situation has almost been normal; various national and social programmes are being held.

He expects his flowers will be sold in the coming days.

Ripon of Ratankandi in Sadar Upazila said, he has been cultivating rose in two bighas of land for about 10 years.

At first, his shifting from crop to flower cultivation was not accepted well by his family and village people. Later seeing sale of flowers, many became interested. Now they are collecting saplings from him.

He further said, for one year he could not sell flowers due to corona, and he suffered a huge financial loss.

At present, his flower has increased after the situation has been normal; the loss can be recovered mostly.

He said, "We need not go to Bazar to sell flowers. Wholesalers come from Sirajganj, neighbouring districts, and Dhaka for flowers."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Subarna Yasmin said, there are a total of 46 flower growers in the upazila; 11 ha land has been brought under the flower cultivation.

She said, they are benefitting by farming flowers; flowers of Tk 15-20 lakh sell yearly in the upazila; many are shifting to flower farming; growers are being advised by the agriculture office.

Deputy Director of the DAE Abu Hanif said, though flowers are not being cultivated in a larger scale in the district, interest of farming has increased among farmers to get good profits.

This year 20 ha land has been brought under the flower cultivation in the district; yielding has been good; and agriculture office is providing advice.







