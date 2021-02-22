Video
Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:19 PM
Home Countryside

58 detained on different charges in two districts

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

A total of 58 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Noakhali and Rajshahi, in two days.
NOAKHALI: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, detained seven pirates in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
BCG sources said the pirates kidnapped two fishermen on Thursday night and took TK 40,000 as ransom money by bKash.
Later, using mobile technology the BCG members detained them from Jaglar Char along with two guns and one round bullet.
BCG Hatiya Station Commander Lt Biswajit Barua said the pirates were handed over to police and filing of a case is underway in this connection.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, detained 51 people on different charges in the city.
A huge amount of contraband drug also recovered from the operations.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday.
Of the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, 13 were drug addicts and the rest 28 were detained on different charges.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.


