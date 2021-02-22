Youth found dead in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Feb 21: Police recovered the body of a young man from under the Dharla Bridge in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Raju Ahmed, 25, son of Ashraf Ali, hailed from Birampur area of Chuadanga District.

Police sources said locals spotted the body under the bridge in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that someone killed him and dumped the body in river.

Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Md Shahriar confirmed the incident.







