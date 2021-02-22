Two people crushed under train in two districts

Two people were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Khulna, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: A woman was crushed under a train in Muladhuli Rail Station area in the district on Friday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.

Amirul Islam, sub-inspector (SI) of Sirajganj Government Railway Police (GRP), said the Chapainawabganj Express train from Dhaka hit the woman in the area at around 11pm, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the SI added.

KHULNA: A man was crushed under a train at Khulna Railway Station in the city on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The station master Manik Chandra Sarker said a Dhaka-bound train of 'Chitra Express' hit the man in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, Khulna GRP Police Station SI Mofijul Haque said the man might have committed suicide jumping under the train.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.







