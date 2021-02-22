Two killed in separate road mishaps

Two people were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Manikganj and Barishal, on Saturday.

MANIKGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed and two others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Foysal, son of Abdur Razzaq, a resident of Purba Dashra Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Akbar Ali Khan said a private car hit a motorcycle carrying three persons in Betila area on the Manikganj-Singair-Hemayetpur Regional Highway at around 6pm, leaving the trio seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Manikganj Sadar Hospital, where Foysal succumbed to his injuries.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

BARISHAL: A trolley driver was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Azizur Rahman Sarder, 22, son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Pashchim Bamrail area in Wazirpur Upazila.

Gournadi Highway PS Sergeant Md Mahbub Islam said a Barishal-bound covered van hit hit a trolley in Batajor Kobi Bari area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at around 11am, leaving its driver Azizur dead on the spot.

The helper of the trolley and two motorcyclists were also injured in the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, filing of a case is underway in this connection, the sergeant added.







