Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:18 PM
Home Countryside

Bumper onion production in Rajshahi

Growers worried of fair prices

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 21: Onion growers of char area in Bagha Upazila of the district have got bumper production this year.
 But they are frustrated for not getting expected market prices of their produce.
According to field sources, farmers are now passing busy time in harvesting onions. Hundreds of workers have been engaged in lifting onions and marketing for the last two days.
Anat Hossain in Palash Fatehpur Char said, he planted onions taking loan from NGOs and moneylenders. He will have to pay the loan money after selling his onions.
Onion was selling at Tk 450 to Tk 650 in local wholesale market per maund. If the current price continues, farmers will have to count Tk 50-150 loss per maund.
According to the Upazila Agriculture Office sources, onion cultivation has exceeded target this season. This season onion has been cultivated on 2,024 hectares of land in this upazila.
Amin Sikder of Chakjapur Char said, he spent Tk 50,000 in onion farming on 10 bighas of land this year. Already, half of them have been harvested. He said, he will stock his onions if he does not get fair price.
Nazmul Hossain, onion trader at Bagha Haat, said, the number of wholesalers in the local market is poor.  
If the government does not import onions from India, the demand for onion will increase.
Upazila Agriculture Officer-in-Charge Samimul Islam said, onion has been cultivated in all areas of the upazila this year. But the farmers are not getting good prices of onions due to bumper yield and imported Indian onions.


