Sufferings of third gender: Certificates are of no use



The photo shows some transgender youths in skill-development training. photo: observer

Their voice and body language are the major barriers to getting jobs. As a result, the majority of educated transgender youths are living on begging.

There are 372 members of Third Gender Development Organisation, which is working for the justice and rights of the transgender people in Rangpur.

According to the organisation, over one thousand transgender people are staying in Rangpur Division in a scattered form.

A member of the organisation Hafizul Islam Rony has obtained honours degree in political science securing CGPA 2.97 from Rangpur Government College; he passed SSC and HSC securing GPA 4.44 and GPA 4.42. He applied for jobs in NGOs and other private organisations. In one case, he passed the written test, but he did not get the job. On the ground of his voice, he was rejected.

Rony said, "Viva interviewers said I speak like a girl. It will hamper their work. So they rejected me, saying people will laugh at you."

He demanded a job that matches his educational qualification, adding "A job of Tk 10,000 salary is enough. I do not want to be a burden of my parents."

Another third gender member Popi Sarkar has passed SSC, securing GPA 4.96 from the science group. He is now studying HSC. But no teacher wants to teach him in private tuition.

"If I would get an equal chance, I will do better like others," he said.

Some third gender members complained, in workplaces they get cheaper wages than that of others. In some cases, they get half wages.

Sakib said, "I did not continue education after SSC because of financial problems. I was in a shop of a ship company in Rangpur. But I was not paid wage according to my work as I am a Hizra."

I would get Tk 4,000, and doing the same work others would get Tk 8,000, he mentioned.

Sakib demanded employments for transgender people, and quota system, if necessary.

If they get chance, they will be able to prove their merits, he added.

Another transgender Anwar Hossain said, "I stood in army selection queue. I was selected primarily. But I got dropped in the health test."

"I like to take part in development of the country by doing job in government department. I will serve well. I humbly seek a job from the government," he added.

After completing diploma in textile, Sahid Hossain (Shraban) said, "I am not getting a job for being transgender. All call me Hizra. I don't want to beg from anyone. I got victim of inequality while seeking a job. My self-confidence has been damaged. We don't get good conduct. I request for changing the social attitude. Change of the society will change all, I think."

In 2019, 10 third gender members received computer training under the Social Economic Centre (SEC) of the Department of Social Welfare Services (DoSWS).

In the 50-day long skill development training programme, they learned about MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Trainer Zilhajj Uddin Jony said, they are meritorious; if they get work, they will do well; they can learn in a very short time.

Another trainer Mojahidul Islam, said, they have learned in two batches. 50-day is a very short time; they are taught MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Fourteen more members have received beautification training, and 26 received tailoring training, he mentioned.

The 50-day training course is a very short time, said many transgender members. So, they demanded enhancing the duration.

"It is a very little time," said transgender Rubel whose group name is Madhabi, adding, "Not only training, monitoring should be arranged."

Deputy Supervisor of Socio-economic Centre of the DoSWS Begum Nahida Yasmin said, "They are very meritorious and can learn shortly. We have trained up third gender members two times. If chance is given, they will be able to go ahead further. We are expecting to train up more members."

Deputy Director of the Department of Social Welfare Md Abdul Matin said, "We have trained up third gender members two times. They have shown interest in computer, beautification, cooking, and sewing."

After the training, each of the trainees was given Tk 10,000 so that they could do something for survival, he mentioned, adding, "More training will be provided in future."

When asked about how the third gender training receivers have been benefited, group leader Anwarul Islam Rana said, a sewing machine and some cosmetics can be bought at Tk 10,000; but they need place for doing businesses.

"Where we will get that place? We don't have money too, and none want to give us land. So in fact, our trainings are not working," he mentioned.

DC Asif Ahsan said, fixed work is challenging for them; they have shown interest in beautification, sewing, and cooking.

"We will work more in future to create employment for them," he gave assurance.









