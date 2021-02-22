Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Dignity of Bengali language

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Dear Sir
Singing Ekushey on the morning with flowers on 21st February is not enough to pay homage to the Bengali language martyrs.  We have to keep the Bengali language in circulation every day. One can enrich oneself by learning other languages.  If only they learn the mother tongue well, other languages will be practiced well.

Even after fifty years of independence, we have to say that foreign language still dominates many institutions in our country. In some parts of the country, all administrative activities, including documents, are still conducted in English. I hope that one day Bangla language will take its place in every institution. Our mother tongue is rich and fluent with thousands of years of history and tradition. The correct use of Bengali is changing with the passage of time. And the young generation has to play a proper role in protecting the dignity of this Bengali language.  It is fair to express one's feelings in a mixed language. It is necessary to speak our mother tongue accordingly, by overcoming indifference towards Bengal.

We have to learn our mother tongue in the way Rabindranath, Nazrul or Jibanananda Das learned. Only then the dignity of Bangla is ensured.

Kabbo Saha
State University of Bangladesh



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dignity of Bengali language
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Afghanistan at a key crossroads in its history
Social, economic & political scenario in the 60
Better doctor patient relationship
Fostering education research
Ensure the status of teachers
Biota of marine ecosystem and their adaptations


Latest News
China calls for reset in Sino-US relations
Rakib murder: Appellate Division upholds HC verdict
Americans could still need to wear masks in 2022: Fauci
Cop killed in Natore road crash
FM: Singapore, Romania to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshis
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
150 gold bars seized at Ctg Airport
6 of a family get life term for killing newly wed bride
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Most Read News
Al-jazeera story, Sheikh Hasina and pivoting towards a new Bangladesh
Nasir holds lavish wedding reception amid controversy
Chased by BCL, BNP MP takes shelter in police camp
Biden for deepening ties with BD
Country reports 7 COVID deaths, 327 cases in a day
Djokovic wins record 9th Australian Open title
Bogura bus-truck collision kills 6
Two killed in city road accidents
Bangladesh-India home secy-level talks on Feb 27-28
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft