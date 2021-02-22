Dignity of Bengali language

Dear Sir

Singing Ekushey on the morning with flowers on 21st February is not enough to pay homage to the Bengali language martyrs. We have to keep the Bengali language in circulation every day. One can enrich oneself by learning other languages. If only they learn the mother tongue well, other languages will be practiced well.



Even after fifty years of independence, we have to say that foreign language still dominates many institutions in our country. In some parts of the country, all administrative activities, including documents, are still conducted in English. I hope that one day Bangla language will take its place in every institution. Our mother tongue is rich and fluent with thousands of years of history and tradition. The correct use of Bengali is changing with the passage of time. And the young generation has to play a proper role in protecting the dignity of this Bengali language. It is fair to express one's feelings in a mixed language. It is necessary to speak our mother tongue accordingly, by overcoming indifference towards Bengal.



We have to learn our mother tongue in the way Rabindranath, Nazrul or Jibanananda Das learned. Only then the dignity of Bangla is ensured.



Kabbo Saha

State University of Bangladesh