

All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…



The saddest thing is that many people are anticipating or wanting the collapse of the government of Sheikh Hasina. Out citizens are really happy as numerous mega development projects are going on. No conscious individual would want the nation to fall behind again in the remarkable growth and success that the people of Bangladesh have seen under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in education, health, science and technology and overall quality of life.



Now, Bangladesh is on the verge of a golden independence jubilee. We still have to do a lot of work.To take up those tasks and take the lead, Bangladesh's youth must come forward. In the backyard of corrupt politics, the youth of this nation do not have time to waste.By ensuring appropriate use of power and resources, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown how to stand at the World Court.In a true sense, this country's young generation has now begun to dream of own country. Young people now learn to pursue schooling, values, strategic thinking, and free will.



In this indomitable Bangladesh, Metrorail, major flyovers are being installed; the name of Bangladesh has been elevated in space. For the advancement of science and information technology, IT parks and multidisciplinary technology institutes in Bangladesh are the average. This country's youth would not make Bangladesh to go backwards.



The recent report by Al Jazeera has upset many who are unquestionably optimistic about Bangladesh. They say that such a campaign has begun to damage Bangladesh.They say the international media was supposed to play a more responsible role.



Unfortunately, Al Jazeera has always made an investment in the wrong place. A big reason for bringing the channel down from the top of popularity is such incorrect policy.The Economist, a UK-based weekly, published a report titled "Why Al Jazeera is Under Threat" in July 2017. Whether the top television in the Arab world is an independent voice or a propaganda tool is the question at the beginning of the report.



Initially, through courageous interviews, heated debates and heated discussions about dictatorships in the Arab region, the channel (Al Jazeera) distanced itself from others, the study said. The channel was, however, still working to defend Qatar's owners. They called Saddam Hussein a "dictator," and broadcast news from Israel. For rebel parties, Islamists and Arab nationalists, it became a forum. The channel argues that the voices of those who were being silenced became them.



Al Jazeera, on the other hand, welcomed the fundamentalist approach as well. The channel broadcast comments made by Youssef al-Qaradawi, Osama bin Laden's notorious theologian. Karadabi frequently participated in talk shows. On the birthday of a man who killed four Israeli nationals, the station also broadcast live. The program was introduced by the head of Al Jazeera's bureau in Beirut. The reports transmitted on the war by the channel were like blowing a lot of fuel.The English edition of Al Jazeera was considered by many in the West to be "biased." But Al Jazeera Arabic is different. Hussein Ibish of the Arab Gulf States Institute, which serves as the think tank, said, "It spread the news of the violence in such a way that it seemed as if they were attracted to it."



All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…



(The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect our editorial stance)

Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, is a Member, Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) and Director, Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL)













In Bangladesh, an Al Jazeera documentary titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men' has recently triggered discussion. On February 1, the Qatari government-sponsored TV station released an hour-long documentary. Documentary fans call it a thriller and an exciting detective fiction film. Nearly all of the individuals who have been seriously portrayed in the documentary recognized as supporters of the anti-Bangladesh forces.The saddest thing is that many people are anticipating or wanting the collapse of the government of Sheikh Hasina. Out citizens are really happy as numerous mega development projects are going on. No conscious individual would want the nation to fall behind again in the remarkable growth and success that the people of Bangladesh have seen under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in education, health, science and technology and overall quality of life.Now, Bangladesh is on the verge of a golden independence jubilee. We still have to do a lot of work.To take up those tasks and take the lead, Bangladesh's youth must come forward. In the backyard of corrupt politics, the youth of this nation do not have time to waste.By ensuring appropriate use of power and resources, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown how to stand at the World Court.In a true sense, this country's young generation has now begun to dream of own country. Young people now learn to pursue schooling, values, strategic thinking, and free will.In this indomitable Bangladesh, Metrorail, major flyovers are being installed; the name of Bangladesh has been elevated in space. For the advancement of science and information technology, IT parks and multidisciplinary technology institutes in Bangladesh are the average. This country's youth would not make Bangladesh to go backwards.The recent report by Al Jazeera has upset many who are unquestionably optimistic about Bangladesh. They say that such a campaign has begun to damage Bangladesh.They say the international media was supposed to play a more responsible role.Unfortunately, Al Jazeera has always made an investment in the wrong place. A big reason for bringing the channel down from the top of popularity is such incorrect policy.The Economist, a UK-based weekly, published a report titled "Why Al Jazeera is Under Threat" in July 2017. Whether the top television in the Arab world is an independent voice or a propaganda tool is the question at the beginning of the report.Initially, through courageous interviews, heated debates and heated discussions about dictatorships in the Arab region, the channel (Al Jazeera) distanced itself from others, the study said. The channel was, however, still working to defend Qatar's owners. They called Saddam Hussein a "dictator," and broadcast news from Israel. For rebel parties, Islamists and Arab nationalists, it became a forum. The channel argues that the voices of those who were being silenced became them.Al Jazeera, on the other hand, welcomed the fundamentalist approach as well. The channel broadcast comments made by Youssef al-Qaradawi, Osama bin Laden's notorious theologian. Karadabi frequently participated in talk shows. On the birthday of a man who killed four Israeli nationals, the station also broadcast live. The program was introduced by the head of Al Jazeera's bureau in Beirut. The reports transmitted on the war by the channel were like blowing a lot of fuel.The English edition of Al Jazeera was considered by many in the West to be "biased." But Al Jazeera Arabic is different. Hussein Ibish of the Arab Gulf States Institute, which serves as the think tank, said, "It spread the news of the violence in such a way that it seemed as if they were attracted to it."Many of the commentaries from Al Jazeera have been debated around the world at different times. The television report is mostly like a detective story that is fictitious, fictional, unfounded. Like the documentary 'All the Prime Minister's Men' addressed, it has movie elements but no news value.The aim of the documentary by Al Jazeera is to mislead Bangladeshi people and the world. They and their accomplices' intentions have failed miserably. I think, we need to boycott Al Jazzera Bangladesh's people will foil the evil efforts of all evil forces. We love Bangabandhu's values and cherish the spiritof Bangladesh's liberation war. The title of Al Jazeera's documentary "All the Prime Minister's Men" is fitting in that context. We're the people of Sheikh Hasina.(The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect our editorial stance)Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, is a Member, Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) and Director, Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL)