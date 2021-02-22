

Saimon Global Ltd (SGL) Managing Director Yamin M Saleh accompanied by his company colleagues receiving documents for being appointed as the sales representative of Singapore Airlines (SA) in Bangladesh from the SA General Manager George Robertson at the SGLOffice at Gulshan in Dhaka recently. At the event SGL also received approval from the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority in Bangladesh on the appointment effective January 1, 2021.