Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni      
Home Business

Dubaiâ€™s prime areas lifting real estate market

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

DUBAI, Feb 21: Dubai's prime areas such as Downtown, Dubai Hills and The Palm are leading the recovery in the emirate's property market, rising up to 30 per cent in some vicinities, with the middle segment pegged to follow, say property developers and analysts.
The recovery in villa and townhouse segments is going strong, showing a significant rebound that is anywhere between 15 per cent to 30 per cent, says Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers. "Downtown has also shown a recovery. Some of the projects have appreciated close to 30 per cent. A similar trend can be seen in Dubai Marina and other prime areas of the emirate," said Farooq.
"The mid segment should follow because now there is a general awareness in the market that the market has started recovering after bottoming out, because of the cheap money and people feeling safer during the pandemic. These are some of the few reasons local real estate market is recovering," he added. Taimur Khan, associate partner at Knight Frank, said whilst Dubai's prime residential market saw prices decrease by 4.2 per cent in the year to December 2020, the market is beginning to see signs of a recovery in price performance in some prime sub-markets. "For example, in the six months to December 2020, apartment and villa prices on Palm Jumeirah increased by 5.1 per cent and 9.4 per cent, respectively. Over the same period, villa prices in District One have increased by 3.5 per cent.”    -Khaleej Times


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Saimon Global Ltd (SGL) Managing Director Yamin M Saleh accompanied by his company
BD plans large-scale commercial coffee output
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details
Swiss spooked by using debt to prop up economy
Privacy faces risks in tech-infused post-Covid workplace
Dubaiâ€™s prime areas lifting real estate market
Food poverty plagues foreign students in UK during C-19
Tribute to Language Martyrs


Latest News
China calls for reset in Sino-US relations
Rakib murder: Appellate Division upholds HC verdict
Americans could still need to wear masks in 2022: Fauci
Cop killed in Natore road crash
FM: Singapore, Romania to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshis
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
150 gold bars seized at Ctg Airport
6 of a family get life term for killing newly wed bride
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaledaâ€™s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Most Read News
Al-jazeera story, Sheikh Hasina and pivoting towards a new Bangladesh
Nasir holds lavish wedding reception amid controversy
Chased by BCL, BNP MP takes shelter in police camp
Biden for deepening ties with BD
Country reports 7 COVID deaths, 327 cases in a day
Djokovic wins record 9th Australian Open title
Bogura bus-truck collision kills 6
Two killed in city road accidents
Bangladesh-India home secy-level talks on Feb 27-28
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft