Dubaiâ€™s prime areas lifting real estate market

DUBAI, Feb 21: Dubai's prime areas such as Downtown, Dubai Hills and The Palm are leading the recovery in the emirate's property market, rising up to 30 per cent in some vicinities, with the middle segment pegged to follow, say property developers and analysts.

The recovery in villa and townhouse segments is going strong, showing a significant rebound that is anywhere between 15 per cent to 30 per cent, says Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers. "Downtown has also shown a recovery. Some of the projects have appreciated close to 30 per cent. A similar trend can be seen in Dubai Marina and other prime areas of the emirate," said Farooq.

"The mid segment should follow because now there is a general awareness in the market that the market has started recovering after bottoming out, because of the cheap money and people feeling safer during the pandemic. These are some of the few reasons local real estate market is recovering," he added. Taimur Khan, associate partner at Knight Frank, said whilst Dubai's prime residential market saw prices decrease by 4.2 per cent in the year to December 2020, the market is beginning to see signs of a recovery in price performance in some prime sub-markets. "For example, in the six months to December 2020, apartment and villa prices on Palm Jumeirah increased by 5.1 per cent and 9.4 per cent, respectively. Over the same period, villa prices in District One have increased by 3.5 per cent.” -Khaleej Times













