Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni      
Home Business

Tribute to Language Martyrs

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Tribute to Language Martyrs

Tribute to Language Martyrs

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, along with other leaders of the of the national trade body paying homage to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar at early hours February-21, last, marking 'Amar Ekushey', the Language Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day.



Tribute to Language Martyrs

Tribute to Language Martyrs

Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) leaders paying tribute to the Great Language Heroes of the Country, placing floral wreath at the central Shahid Minar, in city on February 29, last.



Tribute to Language Martyrs

Tribute to Language Martyrs

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC)  Chairman Prof. Dr. Md. Salim Uddin along with other BHBFC officials paying homage to the martyrs of the 1952 language Movement, placing floral wreath at the Central Shahid minar in the city in observance of the International Mother Language Day on  February 21 last.


