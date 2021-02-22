

Updated training on specialized nursing underscored

They were speaking at a 'National Workshop on Specialized Nursing Curriculum and Competency Standard', jointly organized by Kumudini Welfare Trust of Bengal Ltd and Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) under Finance Ministry at a city hotel on Friday, says a prerss release.

SEIP executive project director Md Zahidul Haque, Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council register Suraiya Begum, Kumudini Welfare Trust of Bengal Ltd director Mohabir Poti and adviser Mohamamd Faruk spoke at the inaugural session of the workshop.

Zahidul said nursing is a noble profession and currently talented students are enrolling in this profession.

"If we can ensure effective training to the nurses, we will be able to reduce mother and children mortality rate as well as to ensure adolescent health care, " he said.

Kumudini Women's Medical College principal Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Halim, vice-principal Shefali Sarkar, SEIP deputy executive project director Rehana Parvin and Kumudini Nursing College principal Sister Rina Rudge spoke at technical sessions of the workshop.

Nurses registered on oncology, critical and trauma care participated at the workshop.





