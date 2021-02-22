WorldRemit celebrates Int’l Mother Language Day

LONDON, Feb, 21: WorldRemit, a leading cross-border digital payments service, is celebrating International Mother Language Day by waiving fees on transactions from the UK to Bangladesh from 21st to 24th February 2021.

Mother Language Day is celebrated on 21st February every year to promote and preserve the use of all languages and is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

WorldRemit is a cross-border payments company that provides international money transfer and remittance services in more than 130 countries and over 70 currencies. It was founded in 2010 by Ismail Ahmed, Catherine Wines, and Richard Igoe. As of 2018, WorldRemit had around 3 million users.

Customers can access zero-fee money transfers from the UK to Bangladesh through the WorldRemit app or website between 21st to 24th February 2021 using code "IMLD2021".

Terms and Conditions apply. Since 6th February 2021, WorldRemit has been showcasing a different language each day on social media leading up to today's celebration.

Although it has been a United Nations initiative since 2002, the original idea to mark the day came from Bangladeshi migrants living in Canada who successfully petitioned the then UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, to take action to save languages from extinction. The theme for this year's International Mother Language Day is, "Fostering multilingualism for inclusion in education and society".

"Languages are bridges to different cultures and form a huge part of our identity as individuals. Over 60 nationalities are represented at WorldRemit and more than 75 languages are spoken by our employees. We greatly value multilingualism and emphasise respect and tolerance for all cultures. Not only are we an international company, we are a business founded by a migrant.

"We would not be celebrating International Mother Language Day today had it not been for the migrants who campaigned for this or the Secretary-General who supported their cause, who was a migrant himself. Waiving fees from the UK, where we have our headquarters, to Bangladesh at this historic time is our small way of honouring the sacrifices made in order to preserve language and culture", said Cyril Ghanem, Head of Europe and Strategic Partnerships at WorldRemit.

According to the United Nations, approximately 6,000 languages spoken across the world are at risk of extinction with a language disappearing every fortnight.

As well as promoting intercultural dialogue and respect, languages are proven to also play important roles in the sustainable development of communities and the preservation of cultural heritage. -businesswire

















