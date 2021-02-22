Video
Monday, 22 February, 2021
Business

C-19 empties office buildings, business districts in Paris

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021

PARIS, Feb 21: Covid-19 has emptied office buildings and business districts, and with working from home expected to be the norm after the pandemic, some want to convert them to residential use to help solve inner city housing crises.
France has already begun to experiment with such conversions and "the significant rise in remote working encourages scaling up" such projects, French Housing Minister Emmanuelle Wargon said recently.
She wants to accelerate the transformations to respond to both the need for housing and to fight against urban sprawl.
A recent study concentrating on the Paris region, home to nearly a fifth of France's population, found that if around 40  per cent of firms adopted two days of remote working per week following the pandemic, they could reduce the office space they occupy by almost 30  per cent, or 3.3 million square metres, over the coming decade.
Such a scenario is a nightmare for the commercial real estate industry -- a favourite of investors as it is easier to manage, with slower turnover of clients and fewer unpaid rent bills.
But even before the pandemic more than six  per cent of Paris region office space was vacant, according to the study from the IEIF research institute.
"The conversion of offices into housing is a bit of a mythical creature", said IEIF's director Christian de Karangal.
Although years of discussion have never amounted to concrete actions this time may be different, said de Karangal -- even if the extent of remote working's impact on office space occupancy is still unclear.
That is because -- in addition to public authorities encouraging such conversions -- some buildings are becoming obsolete for use as offices, and institutional investors are now interested.
But the changes are not always straightforward.
"Not all buildings can be converted," said Sebastien Lorrain, a senior director for residential, healthcare and investment properties at international commercial real estate group CBRE in France.
"Only around 20  per cent of assets studied showed a real potential for conversion," he said.    -AFP


