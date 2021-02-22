

Govt for development of agriculture: Tipu

He made the observations after laying the foundation stone of Pirgachha zonal office building of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) as chief guest at Pirgachha upazila town on Sunday.

The BMDA is implementing the construction work at a cost of 80.99 lakh under Expansion of Irrigation in greater Rangpur district through best uses of surface water and conservation of rainwater (EIRP) project.

BSS adds: Pirgachha upazila chairman Abu Naser Md. Mahbubar Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Shamsul Arefin, Executive Engineer of BMDA for Rangpur region Harun Ar Rashid, President of Pirgachha upazila Awami League Md. Taslim Uddin attended the function.

EIRP project director and Superintending Engineer of BMDA for Rangpur Circle Engineer Habibur Rahman Khan highlighted the goals of the project.

He said the project is being implemented in 35 upazilas of Rangpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Gaibandha districts in greater Rangpur to ensure best uses of surface water and conservation of rainwater.

"Under the project, re-excavation of canals and beels and ponds, installation of low lift pumps, solar power-run dug-wells and construction of foot over bridges and cross dams and tree plantation are being implemented," he said.

Re-excavation of canals, beels and ponds will increase water holding capacity, facilitate drainage, waterlogged lands will become suitable for agriculture and stored water can be used for irrigation, poultry farming, fish farming and household activities. Uses of surface water will expand to decrease dependence on groundwater following implementation of the project making possible to provide supplementary irrigation to 530 acres of land per km of canal water.

"Stored water in re-excavated water bodies will reload the groundwater table and promote agriculture to enhance food production also improving environment, ecology and biodiversity," Engineer Khan added.

The minister said time has come to ensure best uses of surface water in agriculture to keep food production increasing for ensuring national food security reducing pressure on underground water under changed climatic conditions.

He directed the BMDA authorities to undertake various new development projects in the region such as paving of rural roads, increase of irrigation canals and use of surface water for irrigation and assured his full cooperation in this regard.







