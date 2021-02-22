Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 February, 2021, 4:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni      
Home Business

Govt for development of agriculture: Tipu

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondent

Govt for development of agriculture: Tipu

Govt for development of agriculture: Tipu

RANGPUR, Feb 21:Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the present government is reaching various services to farmers doorsteps to bring improvement to their life adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is firmly committed to development of agriculture.
He made the observations after laying the foundation stone of Pirgachha zonal office building of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) as chief guest at Pirgachha upazila town on Sunday.
The BMDA is implementing the construction work at a cost of 80.99 lakh under  Expansion of Irrigation in greater Rangpur district through best uses of surface water and conservation of rainwater (EIRP) project.
BSS adds: Pirgachha upazila chairman Abu Naser Md. Mahbubar Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Shamsul Arefin, Executive Engineer of BMDA for Rangpur region Harun Ar Rashid, President of Pirgachha upazila Awami League Md. Taslim Uddin attended the function.
EIRP project director and Superintending Engineer of BMDA for Rangpur Circle Engineer Habibur Rahman Khan highlighted the goals of the project.
He said the project is being implemented in 35 upazilas of Rangpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Gaibandha districts in greater Rangpur to ensure best uses of surface water and conservation of rainwater.
"Under the project, re-excavation of canals and beels and ponds, installation of low lift pumps, solar power-run dug-wells and construction of foot over bridges and cross dams and tree plantation are being implemented," he said.
Re-excavation of canals, beels and ponds will increase water holding capacity, facilitate drainage, waterlogged lands will become suitable for agriculture and stored water can be used for irrigation, poultry farming, fish farming and household activities. Uses of surface water will expand to decrease dependence on groundwater following implementation of the project making possible to provide supplementary irrigation to 530 acres of land per km of canal water.
"Stored water in re-excavated water bodies will reload the groundwater table and promote agriculture to enhance food production also improving environment, ecology and biodiversity," Engineer Khan added.
The minister said time has come to ensure best uses of surface water in agriculture to keep food production increasing for ensuring national food security reducing pressure on underground water under changed climatic conditions.
He directed the BMDA authorities to undertake various new development projects in the region such as paving of rural roads, increase of irrigation canals and use of surface water for irrigation and assured his full cooperation in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saimon Global Ltd (SGL) Managing Director Yamin M Saleh accompanied by his company
BD plans large-scale commercial coffee output
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details
Swiss spooked by using debt to prop up economy
Privacy faces risks in tech-infused post-Covid workplace
Dubai’s prime areas lifting real estate market
Food poverty plagues foreign students in UK during C-19
Tribute to Language Martyrs


Latest News
China calls for reset in Sino-US relations
Rakib murder: Appellate Division upholds HC verdict
Americans could still need to wear masks in 2022: Fauci
Cop killed in Natore road crash
FM: Singapore, Romania to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshis
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
150 gold bars seized at Ctg Airport
6 of a family get life term for killing newly wed bride
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Most Read News
Al-jazeera story, Sheikh Hasina and pivoting towards a new Bangladesh
Nasir holds lavish wedding reception amid controversy
Chased by BCL, BNP MP takes shelter in police camp
Biden for deepening ties with BD
Country reports 7 COVID deaths, 327 cases in a day
Djokovic wins record 9th Australian Open title
Bogura bus-truck collision kills 6
Two killed in city road accidents
Bangladesh-India home secy-level talks on Feb 27-28
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft