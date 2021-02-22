Video
Monday, 22 February, 2021
Business

India to reduce dependence on edible oil imports

Published : Monday, 22 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

NEW DELHI, Feb 21: The Modi government is now planning to work on mission mode to reduce the dependence of the country on edible oil imports, under which it would be increasing production of edible oil from various sources along with spreading public awareness for economical consumption of oil.
According to experts, the objective of this new mission of the Modi government is not only to bring self-reliance ('Aatmanirbharta') in edible oils but also to transfer money to farmers on the expenses incurred on the oil imports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday during the meeting of the sixth governing council of the Niti Aayog also mentioned that despite being an agricultural country, India imports edible oil worth nearly Rs 65,000- 70,000 crore annually. The Prime Minister said this money spent on imports could be transferred to the bank accounts of farmers in the country. We are talking about the 'National Mission on Oilseeds', on which there is a plan to spend nearly Rs 19,000 crore in the next five years. A senior official of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said the preparations for the mission are foolproof and would be implemented from April 1 in the upcoming financial year.
India imports nearly 150 lakh tonnes of edible oil every year while domestic production is nearly 70 to 80 lakh tonnes. With the growing population of the country, consumption of edible oil would also increase moving ahead. In such a situation, bridging the huge gap between the edible oil imports and the domestic production by achieving 'self-reliance' in edible oil is a major goal.    -IANS


