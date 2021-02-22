

NBR seeks chambers’ proposals for upcoming budget

These chambers and trade associations have been asked by the relevant revenue authorities to submit their recommendations in written before the country's apex trade body FBCCI by March 8.

The NBR sent letters to the concerned stakeholders seeking budget proposals recently.

Officials said the NBR usually prepares the revenue policy while preparing the fiscal budget with the finance division.

The NBR always seeks budget proposals from various chamber bodies and trade associations and other professional organizations, research firms, and intellectuals and open discussion with them about the revenue collection process.

In continuation of this, the NBR is keen to make the revenue collection operations much more meaningful and participatory for the next fiscal year (FY22) receiving proposals from the chamber and trade bodies and thus holding discussions with them.

The NBR officials said they would consider with due importance the budget proposals from the different chambers and trade bodies.

Besides, those organizations or institutions which are not members of any trade body or association would be able to send their budget recommendations directly to the mail address of NBR.

The NBR said they are hopeful of starting their pre budget discussions from the first week of March or April where leaders of various chambers and trade bodies alongside various professionals would be able to take part.

Fifty-seven thousand companies have been brought under the tax net in the last three months, according to a report prepared by a National Board of Revenue's taskforce.

The NBR formed the taskforce on August 19, 2020 and asked it to bring all registered public and private limited companies under the tax net to ensure tax returns.

The report published on Thursday said that there were 1,76,400 registered public and private companies in the country and till August 2020, 55 per cent or 98,400 of the firms had been running their activities without having tax identification numbers.

The taskforce was also asked to ensure 100 per cent genuine audit reports of all companies.

To complete the tasks, the NBR signed a deal with the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Bangladesh on access to the ICAB's document verification system launched on November 12, 2020.

After the launch of the DVS, the number of TIN holding companies increased to 1,35,000 as of February 16, the report said. The number of TIN holding companies was 78,000 till August 2020 when the taskforce was formed, it showed.

The report showed that more than 80 per cent of non-compliant companies had been brought under the tax net as on February 17 and the rate was 69 per cent for Dhaka.

It also showed that returns filling by the companies in the financial year 2020-21 increased by 35 per cent compared with that in the previous fiscal year. The growth in filing returns by companies was 0.91 per cent in FY20.

Ensuring corporate compliance, the taskforce prepared a company return database for FY19 and FY20, collected company registration data from the Office of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms and developed company jurisdiction simulator.













