Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 8:01 AM
Five C-19 deaths, 350 infections in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

The country saw five new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 8,342, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.
At least 350 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected
to 5,43,024, the release added. The current positivity rate is 3.14 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.80 percent.  A total of 11,148 samples were tested at labs across the country in the last 24 hours.
At least 424 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stand at 4,90,892 and the recovery rate stands at 90.4 per cent. Among the five deceased, three were men and two women while one was between 51-60 years old and four were above 60
Meanwhile, the world has neared the grim milestone of 111 million Covid-19 cases.
The global case count reached 110,687,323 and the death toll from the virus mounted to 2,450,499 on Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The US has so far recorded 27,999,565 cases and 495,506 deaths. However, the country is vaccinating an average of 1.7 million people per day against Covid-19, up from under 1 million a month ago.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 10,963,394 and its death toll mounted to 156,111 on Friday.
Brazil registered 51,050 new Covid-19 infections and 1,308 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the country's national count to 10,084,208 and 244,737.


