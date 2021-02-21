

Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman passes away

was 80. The actor was suffering from old-age complications for a long time, family sources said.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters, two sons and a host of friends and well-wishers to mourn his death.

The veteran actor was admitted to Azgar Ali Hospital in Old Dhaka with breathing problems on Wednesday and was undergoing treatment under Dr Ataur Rahman Khan. He returned home from the hospital on Friday afternoon following improvement in his health condition.

His overall condition improved on Thursday. His test reports, including that of CT scan, came out satisfactory, according to his family members.

Shamsuzzaman was laid to rest at Jurain Graveyard after Zohr Prayers following a namaz-e-janaza.

Abu Taher Mohammad (ATM) Shamsuzzaman was born on September 10, 1941, at Daulatpur in Noakhali. His career began as an assistant director in Udayan Chowdhury's film 'Bishkonnya' (1961).

His legendary acting career started in 1965. He earned his big name as an antagonist in Amjad Hossain's film 'Nayanmoni' (1976).

In his esteemed career as a journeyman in Dhallywood, ATM Shamsuzzaman wrote more than one hundred screenplays. He debuted as a director with the film 'Ebadat' in 2009.

The legendary comedian and antagonist won six national film awards for Best Actor in Kazi Hayat's 'Dayee Ke?' (1987), Best Comedy Actor in 'Madam Fuli' (1999), 'Churiwala' (2001), 'Mon Boshe Na Porar Table A' (2009), Best Supporting Actor in 'Chorabali' (2012) and the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

He was also conferred upon the Ekushey Padak in 2015 for his outstanding contributions to Bangladesh's film industry.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the demise of the noted actor.

In a condolence message, the President said the death of ATM Shamsuzzaman was an irreparable loss to the cultural arena of the country.

He prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and extended his deepest condolences to his bereaved family.

The Prime Minister in her message said, "The popular artist will live in the hearts of the people of the country through his outstanding acting."

She prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Besides, Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel and Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun also expressed deep shock at the death of the noted actor.









Eminent actor, television personality and Ekushey Padak winner ATM Shamsuzzaman passed away at his Sutrapur residence in the capital on Saturday morning. Hewas 80. The actor was suffering from old-age complications for a long time, family sources said.He is survived by his wife, three daughters, two sons and a host of friends and well-wishers to mourn his death.The veteran actor was admitted to Azgar Ali Hospital in Old Dhaka with breathing problems on Wednesday and was undergoing treatment under Dr Ataur Rahman Khan. He returned home from the hospital on Friday afternoon following improvement in his health condition.His overall condition improved on Thursday. His test reports, including that of CT scan, came out satisfactory, according to his family members.Shamsuzzaman was laid to rest at Jurain Graveyard after Zohr Prayers following a namaz-e-janaza.Abu Taher Mohammad (ATM) Shamsuzzaman was born on September 10, 1941, at Daulatpur in Noakhali. His career began as an assistant director in Udayan Chowdhury's film 'Bishkonnya' (1961).His legendary acting career started in 1965. He earned his big name as an antagonist in Amjad Hossain's film 'Nayanmoni' (1976).In his esteemed career as a journeyman in Dhallywood, ATM Shamsuzzaman wrote more than one hundred screenplays. He debuted as a director with the film 'Ebadat' in 2009.The legendary comedian and antagonist won six national film awards for Best Actor in Kazi Hayat's 'Dayee Ke?' (1987), Best Comedy Actor in 'Madam Fuli' (1999), 'Churiwala' (2001), 'Mon Boshe Na Porar Table A' (2009), Best Supporting Actor in 'Chorabali' (2012) and the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.He was also conferred upon the Ekushey Padak in 2015 for his outstanding contributions to Bangladesh's film industry.President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the demise of the noted actor.In a condolence message, the President said the death of ATM Shamsuzzaman was an irreparable loss to the cultural arena of the country.He prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and extended his deepest condolences to his bereaved family.The Prime Minister in her message said, "The popular artist will live in the hearts of the people of the country through his outstanding acting."She prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.Besides, Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel and Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun also expressed deep shock at the death of the noted actor.