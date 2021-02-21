

Quader Mirza expelled, reinstated in two hours

Contacted, district AL President AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim said. "We have withdrawn our decision two hours after of the meeting."

Quader Mirza, also the mayor of Basurhat Municipality in Noakhali, is an executive committee member of Companiganj upazila unit of AL. He has been widely discussed and criticized in the political arena and on print, electronic and social media for his recent speeches and comments.

On Saturday evening AL district unit issued a press release signed by district AL President AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim and General Secretary

Mohammad Ekramul Karim Chowdhury MP about the suspension of Quader Mirza.

According to press release, Abdul Quader Mirza has tarnished the image of party leaders and activists by spreading false and indecent remarks about them. Therefore, the district unit has decided to expel him from the party for violating the party discipline, the release added.

A letter of recommendation has been sent to AL President Sheikh Hasina and the central executive body to expel Abdul Quader Mirza from the party's primary membership for his involvement in anti-organizational activities, the release said.

Earlier, Quader Mirza had accused district AL General Secretary Ekramul Karim Chowdhury and lawmaker Nizam Uddin Hazari from Feni-2 of attacking him and his supporters. He enforced a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Companiganj upazila on Friday.

On Saturday, police reportedly baton-charged and injured the supporters of Abdul Quader Mirza as they were enforcing a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Companiganj.



Noakhali District Awami League (AL) on Saturday withdrew the expulsion of Abdul Quader Mirza, younger brother of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, within two hours of the decision taken in a meeting of the unit.Contacted, district AL President AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim said. "We have withdrawn our decision two hours after of the meeting."Quader Mirza, also the mayor of Basurhat Municipality in Noakhali, is an executive committee member of Companiganj upazila unit of AL. He has been widely discussed and criticized in the political arena and on print, electronic and social media for his recent speeches and comments.On Saturday evening AL district unit issued a press release signed by district AL President AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim and General SecretaryMohammad Ekramul Karim Chowdhury MP about the suspension of Quader Mirza.According to press release, Abdul Quader Mirza has tarnished the image of party leaders and activists by spreading false and indecent remarks about them. Therefore, the district unit has decided to expel him from the party for violating the party discipline, the release added.A letter of recommendation has been sent to AL President Sheikh Hasina and the central executive body to expel Abdul Quader Mirza from the party's primary membership for his involvement in anti-organizational activities, the release said.Earlier, Quader Mirza had accused district AL General Secretary Ekramul Karim Chowdhury and lawmaker Nizam Uddin Hazari from Feni-2 of attacking him and his supporters. He enforced a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Companiganj upazila on Friday.On Saturday, police reportedly baton-charged and injured the supporters of Abdul Quader Mirza as they were enforcing a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Companiganj.