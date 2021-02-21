Nation pays homage to Language Martyrs

The nation paid tribute to the Language Martyrs as part of observing the 'Shaheed Dibash' and the International Mother Language Day with due respect maintaining health guidelines at one minute past midnight last night.

After the President and the Prime Minister paid their homage, people from all walks of life started to pay glowing tributes to the memories of the language movement martyrs, the valiant sons of the soil who made supreme sacrifices to establish the rights of the mother tongue, Bangla, in 1952.

The day will also be observed around the world as the UNESCO recognised the 'February 21 (Ekushey February)' as the International Mother Language Day on November 17 in 1999.

The government took extensive programmes to observe the 'Shaheed Dibash' and the International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages paying rice tributes to those who embraced martyrdom on this day 69 years ago.

The day is a public holiday.

In observance of the day, the Central Shaheed Minar premises has been decorated with paintings, graffiti, buntings and selected verses of poems on the mother language.

Tight security has been enforced around the main platform of the Shaheed Minar, its adjoining areas and Azimpur graveyard where the language martyrs are buried.

Generally President and Prime Minister lead the nation to pay homage to the Language Movement heroes by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar at one minute past midnight.

This year, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and to maintain Covid regulations, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina did not go to the Central Shaheed Minar to pay their homage, instead their military secretaries placed wreaths on their behalf at the Central Shaheed Minar at one minute past zero hours today.

Different political-social-cultural-professional organisations, including the ruling Awami League (AL), have taken various programmes such as seminars and cultural functions, to observe the 'Amar Ekushey' and International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner.

The Cultural Affairs Ministry has drawn up an elaborate programme to observe the 'Shaheed Dibash' (Language Martyrs Day) and the International Mother Language Day-2021 with solemn dignity.

The programme was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting on January 18 last with State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid in the chair.

Bangabandhu's special contribution to the language movement will be presented in various programmes on the Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day in line with the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,

National flags will be kept half-mast in a proper manner having accurate size at all the government, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations and educational institutions.

In line with the national programmes, all educational institutions, local government bodies, district and upazila administration, Bangladeshi missions abroad has taken proper measures considering the Covid-19 situation to observe the day.

Offering Fateha and Qurankhwani will be held at Azimpur graveyard and special prayers will be arranged at all places of worship across the country seeking eternal peace of language martyrs.

Cultural Affairs Ministry and Dhaka University authorities have finalised concerned programmes at the Central Shaheed Minar maintaining proper health guidelines amid Covid-19 situation.

Stringent security measures have been taken in and around the Central Shaheed Minar and Dhaka University.

The ruling Awami League (AL) has drawn up a two-day programme to observe the day. To mark the day, national and party flags will be kept at half-mast and black flags will be hoisted atop the AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue and other party offices across the country at 6:30am on the day, according to a press release issued on Friday.

Party leaders and activists will wear black badges at 7:00am and later bring out Provat Feri, a barefooted procession, from the south gate of New Market as a mark of respect to the Language Movement martyrs.

Awami League leaders and workers will pay homage to the language movement martyrs by placing wreaths at their graves at Azimpur Graveyard in the morning. Later, they will pay homage to the Language Movement martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar.

A discussion will be held at AL central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue at 4:00pm on February 22, marking the day. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion through video conferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation and following the proper hygiene rules, a maximum of 5 delegates from each organization and a maximum of 2 persons at the individual level can lay wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.

Wash Basin and liquid soap will be provided for hand washing purpose at all the entrances of Shaheed Minar.

No one will be allowed to enter the Shaheed Minar premises without wearing a mask. Key city points and crossings and intersections have been decorated with festoons inscription with Bangla alphabets.

Public and private television channels and newspapers have taken measures to publicize awareness programmes, names of the language martyrs, significance of the Shaheed Dibash, and the dignity of Shaheed Minar.

The role of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Language Movement will be projected in a special way in supplements of newspapers.

The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society will arrange the 'disinfection' programme and set up 'first aid booths' across the country, including Dhaka.

Mass Communication Department will stage mobile musical function on trucks and on water vessels in and around Dhaka city, films and documentaries will be screened at district and upazila levels, Department of Films and Publications will print three types of posters.

Besides, Bangla Academy, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Kabi Nazrul Institute, National Book Centre, Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh National Museum, Department of Archaeology, Department of Public Libraries, International Mother Language Institute, Department of Archives and Library, Bangladesh Folk Art and Crafts Foundation, Bangladeshi Shishu Academy, Small Ethnic Groups Cultural Institute, three districts in hill tracts, Cox's Bazar Cultural Centre and other organizations and institutions will arrange seminars, discussions, symposiums, poem recitation, drawing and essay competitions.







Besides, arrangements will be made to visit the National Museum and its affiliated branch museums and all the archeological sites and museums of the Department of Archaeology for children, youth, students, the elderly people and autistic children without tickets.

On February 21 in 1952, Salam, Rafique, Shafique, Jabbar and Barkat embraced martyrdom in police firing in front of the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) as they took to the street to intensify the campaign to establish Bangla as the state language of the then Pakistan, sowing the seeds of subsequent movements for the country's independence.

They were killed as police opened fire on students, demonstrating under the All-Party Students Action Committee against conspiracies of Pakistani rulers to declare "Urdu" as the only state language.

The movement for Bangla, however, did not stop and Pakistan government on February 29 in 1956 was compelled to recognise Bangla as one of the state languages besides Urdu.

The decision, however, could not stop the movement against repression and misrule of Pakistani government and subsequently led to the War of Independence and ultimately the emergence of Bangladesh.







