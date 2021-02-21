Video
BD invited to join US climate summit on Apr 22

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry has invited Bangladesh to attend the US climate summit, which will be held in Washington on April 22, according to Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) release.
"Stakeholder nations, such as Bangladesh, need to join developed nations' climate conferences and bring up their concerns," John Kerry said on Friday. He was speaking at a conference organized by Munich Security Conference (MSC).
The MSC is the world's leading forum for debates
on international security policy. It offers a platform for diplomatic initiatives and approaches to counter the most pressing security risks in the world.
US President Joe Biden participated in the conference making him the first US President to speak at the forum since its inception.
John Kerry has acknowledged the threat of the climate issue and highlighted the risks from environmental change faced by Bangladesh and invited to Bangladesh to voice their concerns directly.
Kerry was responding to a question from Shafqat Munir, a research fellow at Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) and Head of Bangladesh Centre for Terrorism (BCTR) at the Munich Security Conference (MSC). The MSC hosted a special virtual session on Friday.
Munir talked about the threat of rising sea-level on the coast of Bangladesh and how this would cause the displacement of nearly 30 million people, leading to broader security impacts. Munir is the first Munich Young Leader from Bangladesh.
He was also joined by the President of France, Federal Chancellor of Germany, Presidents of the European Council and European Commission, Bill Gates, Director General of WHO, NATO Secretary General, the UN Secretary General and many other distinguished dignitaries.
Replying that Kerry said they would not be able to host everyone but his invitation to Bangladesh, among others, clearly shows the US' commitment to and emphasis on working with the nation for climate security.
BIPSS has worked extensively on climate security at all international forums and has consistently published on the subject, the release said.


