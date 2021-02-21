Biden for deepening ties with BD

US President Joe Biden has expressed his government's desire to advance common goals and deepen the strong and abiding friendship between the United States and Bangladesh.

President Biden made the remarks while he was formally accepting the credentials of M Shahidul Islam as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bangladesh to the United States.

President Biden made the remarks in an acceptance letter on February 17.

Due to the exigencies of the Covid-19 pandemic, the US government did not

arrange the traditional ceremony for in-person submission of the credentials to the president, said Bangladesh embassy in US on Saturday.

The formal acceptance of the credentials by the president was done in a 'paper-based' process, according to the press release issued by Foreign Ministry.







