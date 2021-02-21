Ctg man killed in elephant attack

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 20: A septuagenarian man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Chapatoli village in Anwara upazila of Chattotram on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Aziz Fakir, a resident of Chapatoli village.

An elephant attacked Aziz while he was going to a mosque for Fazr prayers, leaving him dead on the spot, said Anowara police station officer-in-charge S S Didarul Islam Shikder.

The local Forest Depart-ment office was informed about the incident.





