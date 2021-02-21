Video
Sunday, 21 February, 2021
Improving a2i for rural women stressed

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 20: Speakers at a discussion substantial and sustainable improvement of access to information (a2i) have become crucial for improving the living and livelihood condition of rural women.
Terming the access to information as vital they viewed the full-length implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) act with unhindered flow of information by all government and non-government organisation's concerned needs to be ensured for expediting development and ensuring good governance everywhere in the society. The discussants came up with the observation while addressing the inception meeting of a project titled "Advancing Women's Right of Access to Information in Bangladesh" at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner on Saturday.
Association for Community Development (ACD) has started implementing the project in some parts of the district in association with the Carter Centre with financial support of USAID.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Shariful Haque addressed the meeting as the chief guest with ACD Executive Director Salima Sarwar in the chair while Director Programme Sharmin Subrina welcomed the participants.
Civil Surgeon Dr Quiume Talukder, District Education Officer Nasir Uddin, District Information Officer Farhad Hossain, Ward Councilor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Muhammad Kamruzzaman, Programme Officer of the Carter Centre Rukhsana Afroz and ACD Programme Officer Krishna Rani Biswash also spoke.


