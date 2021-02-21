Five ‘robbers’ held in city

Detectives in a drive have arrested five suspected members of a robber gang from different parts of the capital.

The arrestees are Morshed alias Haddi Morshed, Zahid Sheikh, Arman Hossain, Kabir Hossain Mona and Russel.

Police also recovered one revolver, 50 bullets, some gold ornaments, Tk 18 lakh cash and some sharp weapons.

Additional Police Commissioner AKM Hafiz Akter came up with the information at a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre.

On October 20 and December 8, 2021, robbers looted valuables from two houses in Hatirjheel and Mirerbag areas of the city.

Two cases were filed in this connection with Hatirjheel Police Station. -UNB







