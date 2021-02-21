Video
Sunday, 21 February, 2021
City News

Barisal Univ students continue demo, demand arrest of attackers

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

The students of Barisal University have again blocked the Barisal highways over their three-point demand, including the arrest of the real culprits and their mastermind behind the attack on 25 of their fellow students earlier in the week.
They resumed their protests at around 9:30am on Saturday by putting tree logs on Dhaka-Barisal-Patuakhali and Barisal-Bhola highways and setting tyres on fire there, causing a grinding halt to traffic.
Transport workers, too, have started their own protest after police arrested two workers suspected to be involved in Tuesday's attack, in the early hours of Saturday.
The blockade and the strik have led to hundreds of vehicles stranded on the highway, causing immense suffering to people, especially those who were travelling for the three-day weekend - particularly to Kuakata sea beach in Patuakhali.
Mahamudul Islam Tomal, on behalf of the protesters, said their ultimatum to arrest the attackers ended at 5:00pm on Friday and soon after that, they urged the universities to sue three people, including a transport owner.
"However, the university filed a case against unnamed people instead, which proves that they are not taking the matter seriously," he said.
"We want an attempted murder case to be filed, besides ensuring our security," Tomal said, adding that at least 50 phone sets belonging to the students were stolen when the transport workers swooped on them at a university hostel on Tuesday.
Police have arrested two people in this connection, reacting to which Tomal said: "The main culprits were spared and ordinary transport workers were caught."
Kotwali police station OC Md Nurul Islam said they arrested two transport workers at around 2am on Saturday in Barisal's city's Ruptali bus terminal during a raid, after the case was filed.    -Agency


