Prof Dr Nasim new BOU Pro-VC

Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:59 AM
City News

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Observer Desk

Educationalist Prof Dr Nasim Banu on Friday joined Bangladesh Open University (BOU) as Pro-Vice Chancellor, says a press release.
After her joining, Prof Nasim placed wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.
BOU Registrar Dr Moha Shafiqul Alam, Director of Information and Mass Communication Department Md Abul Kashem Shikhder, Regional Director, Dhaka Rana Hamidur Rahman were present.
By the order of President Adbul Hamid, a notification was issued signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Nilima Afroze in this regard.
Prof Nasim Banu was founding Dean and Chairman of Social Science Faculty and Development Studies Department respectively.  


