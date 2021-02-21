

Let the spirit of 21st February remain intact



Indisputably, language martyrs' great sacrifice did not go in vain. Their sacrifice cemented our identity as Bengalis--in the newly established Pakistan. Later, this sense of distinct identity inspired the whole Bengali nation to revolt against the oppressive Pakistani ruling class--that led to our Independence War. As Bengalis we are glad that the sacrifice for Bangla language is the reason why the world celebrates International Mother Language Day. Hence, the day carries the importance of not only the Bengali language, but also all the languages across the world.



Unfortunately, a large section of our country's elite class gives less importance to the Bangla language, resulting in apathy among young people towards it. This apathy has been accentuated by the excessive inclination towards Bollywood and Hollywood culture of a large portion of our population. In addition, there is also a paucity of quality Bangla movies, TV serials and children's programmes, which adds apathy towards the language. This tendency must be countered by encouraging reading in Bangla by producing better books in Bangla, promoting existing Bangla literature and making concerted efforts to increase good Bangla translations of foreign literature of all genres.



However, we must take the special day as an inspiration to strive to ensure that the sanctity of Bangla is preserved, and continue to celebrate the diversity present in languages across Bangladesh and across the globe. To truly uphold the essence of what "Ekushey" stands for, we must continue to strive towards instilling the spirit of our martyrs in the task of establishing the cultural dispositions and democratic values that they had stood for.



Today we pay homage to those who had laid down their lives in defence of our mother tongue, setting an example the world has never witnessed. As we mourn our martyrs, let us remember that the best way to pay them their due respect is by establishing a society based on freedom, equality and rule of law in the country.

21st February is a date deeply rooted in the heart of the Bangali people. On this day, 69 years back in 1952, students gathered on the Dhaka University premises demanding that Bangla be recognized by the state. Many of the students who stood for the recognition of their mother tongue lost their lives, as the Pakistan police opened fire. After so many decades, their sacrifice is not forgotten. Every day when we speak Bangla, we subconsciously remember their contribution which exists in every Bangladeshi's heart.Indisputably, language martyrs' great sacrifice did not go in vain. Their sacrifice cemented our identity as Bengalis--in the newly established Pakistan. Later, this sense of distinct identity inspired the whole Bengali nation to revolt against the oppressive Pakistani ruling class--that led to our Independence War. As Bengalis we are glad that the sacrifice for Bangla language is the reason why the world celebrates International Mother Language Day. Hence, the day carries the importance of not only the Bengali language, but also all the languages across the world.Unfortunately, a large section of our country's elite class gives less importance to the Bangla language, resulting in apathy among young people towards it. This apathy has been accentuated by the excessive inclination towards Bollywood and Hollywood culture of a large portion of our population. In addition, there is also a paucity of quality Bangla movies, TV serials and children's programmes, which adds apathy towards the language. This tendency must be countered by encouraging reading in Bangla by producing better books in Bangla, promoting existing Bangla literature and making concerted efforts to increase good Bangla translations of foreign literature of all genres.However, we must take the special day as an inspiration to strive to ensure that the sanctity of Bangla is preserved, and continue to celebrate the diversity present in languages across Bangladesh and across the globe. To truly uphold the essence of what "Ekushey" stands for, we must continue to strive towards instilling the spirit of our martyrs in the task of establishing the cultural dispositions and democratic values that they had stood for.Today we pay homage to those who had laid down their lives in defence of our mother tongue, setting an example the world has never witnessed. As we mourn our martyrs, let us remember that the best way to pay them their due respect is by establishing a society based on freedom, equality and rule of law in the country.