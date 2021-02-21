Ensure the status of teachers

Dear Sir

To strengthen the backbone of a nation, improving education system and encouraging teachers is a must. Primary education is the first stage of education of our country. So it is needed to address the hardship primary school teachers face.



In order to improve the living standards of the teachers of government primary schools, there is no alternative to increase their ranks in a systematic manner with satisfactory salary grade. Although the post of headmaster is called 2nd class, they are deprived of the facilities they deserve. On the other hand, three and a half lakh assistant teachers are still 3rd class employees! Moreover, there is no opportunity for promotion. Therefore, in order to attract more meritorious people in teaching profession in primary schools, it is necessary to ensure attractive salary and promotion opportunities.



In addition to the normal promotion of assistant teachers, there is a need to re-determine the opportunities for departmental candidature where applicable. At the same time, eliminating long-standing pay discrimination will accelerate the pace of achieving the goal of quality primary education. As a result, the country will move forward towards the desired prosperity.



Abu Faruk

Bandarban