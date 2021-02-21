Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 February, 2021, 7:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure the status of teachers

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Dear Sir
To strengthen the backbone of a nation, improving education system and encouraging teachers is a must. Primary education is the first stage of education of our country. So it is needed to address the hardship primary school teachers face.

In order to improve the living standards of the teachers of government primary schools, there is no alternative to increase their ranks in a systematic manner with satisfactory salary grade. Although the post of headmaster is called 2nd class, they are deprived of the facilities they deserve. On the other hand, three and a half lakh assistant teachers are still 3rd class employees! Moreover, there is no opportunity for promotion. Therefore, in order to attract more meritorious people in teaching profession in primary schools, it is necessary to ensure attractive salary and promotion opportunities.

In addition to the normal promotion of assistant teachers, there is a need to re-determine the opportunities for departmental candidature where applicable. At the same time, eliminating long-standing pay discrimination will accelerate the pace of achieving the goal of quality primary education. As a result, the country will move forward towards the desired prosperity.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure the status of teachers
Biota of marine ecosystem and their adaptations
Ancient languages surviving the onslaughts of time
Al-jazeera story, Sheikh Hasina and pivoting towards a new Bangladesh
An ode to Shaheed Minar
Mother language plays a vital role in children’s education
Be aware of fraudsters
The geopolitical impact of US new pivot to Asia


Latest News
Nation pays tributes to language martyrs
President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes
Journalist receives bullet injuries in Noakhali clash dies in Dhaka
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal
Amar Ekushey: Rab DG says security beefed up everywhere
Get united with Amar Ekushey spirit: BNP
Body of young man recovered in Kurigram
Seven pirates held in Hatia
Nation paying homage to language martyrs
Relieved in the afternoon, reinstated in the evening
Most Read News
Suddenly I heard Nasir becomes my wife’s husband: Rakib
Veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman no more
City News
Bus plying on 21 southern routes from Barishal halted
Freedom of expression: Ensure justice
Mother
Recipe
Daylong hartal being observed in Noakhali's Companyganj
Brexit may tear apart the UK
JU students enter halls breaking locks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft