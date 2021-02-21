

Al-jazeera story, Sheikh Hasina and pivoting towards a new Bangladesh



History of economic development among all emerging economies has one common denominator - a strong leader. I think Bangladesh has found that person in Sheikh Hasina. She could be in the same category as Mahathir Muhammad of Malaysia or Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore in not too distant a future. However, that can only happen if she can shake off all the unholy "stake holders" and sycophants who surround her.



Let us start with the Bangladesh Army. Bangladesh does not need a huge army nor does it need to spend as much money on defence. Who is the external threat? India? China? Myanmar? We can never win against either India or China in a conventional war. Myanmar has enough internal issues and no designs on occupying any portion of Bangladesh. We certainly do not need an idle army based on the Pakistani model where the Chief of Staff is always the shadow Prime Minister.



All the conversation and controversies relating to Al Jazeera and, now Economist story, will stop immediately if the current Chief of Staff of Bangladesh Army steps down and he is sent on a long diplomatic assignment abroad. With his departure the alleged behaviours of his brothers and acts of impunity will soon disappear.



Sheikh Hasina's Awami League and particularly its student wings have become a government unto themselves. It is difficult to operate any business in any part of the country without paying a certain percentage to these entities. It is time for the Prime Minister to take away the protective umbrella of the state from them and let the emerging entrepreneurial class operate unhindered. The new class of young entrepreneurs are not corrupt by choice but are forced to emulate the decadent businessmen practices of their parents. They would prefer a fair opportunity, rather than advantage thru bribes.



Compared to most of the relatively poor countries, Bangladesh has done very well. Its economic development is broad based with significant participation and contribution from women, particularly compared to its immediate neighbours like Pakistan, Indian and Myanmar. Bangladesh's garment industry is the 2nd largest in the world following China and is biggest buyer of US cotton. There are non resident Bangladeshi workers all over the world who contribute over $20 billion US dollars annually as remittances--the third highest in the world. Overall, the economy is becoming more diversified and stronger every year.



Given the current scenario of an emerging economic powerhouse, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not need to be beholden to corrupt elements within her own political supporters--whether from Awami League or its student wings. Similarly, there is no need to coddle the armed forces or tolerate the civilian bureaucracy. Civil bureaucracy in today's Bangladesh suffers from endemic corruption and abuses power by obstructing instead of facilitating every activity of the citizens.



Externally, Bangladesh is also emerging as a political power with a location of strategic importance. It no longer needs to be under the guardianship of any other country. With 165 million people and higher economic growth rate than China or India, it is a large market by any standard. Its per capita income exceeded that of India or Pakistan in 2020. It has shown it can handle pandemics better than most countries with less than 10,000 dead and an infection rate lower than any other country in that region.



Bangladesh foreign and trading policy should be dictated by its own self-interest and alliances should be issue specific not all inclusive. On issues like climate change and global pandemic, it needs to work with ALL countries. In areas of water sharing, China should be its natural ally instead of India which has constructed dams to choke off water from Bangladesh in the dry winter seasons. It should support the self determination of Kashmiris and Palestinians or should not be afraid to be critical of the Chinese for its treatment of the Muslim Uighur minority.



The path towards this new Bangladesh--economically self-reliant, politically independent and serving its own people first--is now open and was the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. PM Sheikh Hasina should grab this historic opportunity to pivot away from the current path and move towards a new and independent Bangladesh. "Sonar Bangla" is within our sight, not a dream anymore.

Dr Faisal M Rahman is Founding Dean & Professor, The Graham School of Management, Saint

Xavier University, Chicago, USA







