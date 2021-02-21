An ode to Shaheed Minar



Shortly after that students of Dhaka College constructed another ShaheedMinar but it was also demolished by government. In this chain of construction and demolition it is difficult to ascertain the first Shaheed Minar of the country. According to late Professor Anisuzzaman, after the firing on 21st February students of Rajshahi Government College and built the first Shaheed Minar overnight with mud on hostel ground. The next day the police demolished it.



Gradually Shaheed Minars were built in Dhaka College, Curzon Hall and Fine Arts Institute in 1953. Present location of Shaheed Minar was selected in 1956. Foundation stone was scheduled to be laid by a minister of Pakistan government but amid extreme public pressure he turned about. Basiran, the 6 year old daughter of rickshaw puller Awal, a martyr of language movement, laid the foundation stone. At the initiative of Sher-e-Bangla A K FazlulHaque and Awami League 21st February was observed everywhere in 1956. Since then construction of Shaheed Minar became easier. Maulana Bhashani laid the foundation stone of present Central Shaheed Minar in 1956. As per own design and with assistance of sculptor Novera Ahmed artist Hamidur Rahman stared its construction in 1957 but after promulgation of martial law in 1958 construction work was suspended. That incomplete ShaheedMnar was the place of laying floral wreaths and holding meetings.



After a few years construction work resumed and was finished in 1963. Hasina Begum, mother of language martyr Barkat, inaugurated the newly constructed Shaheed Minar 5 but during liberation war it was demolished by Pakistan army. After independence Shaheed Minar Construction Committee was formed headed by President Abu Syed Chowdhury. They preferred Hamidur Rahman's design but fresh design was approved in 1976. Even it was not followed fully and ShaheedMinar got its present shape in 1983.



Shaheed Minar is now a symbol of Bengalee identity and pride. Educational institutions are the best places for Shaheed Minar because youngsters learn patriotism from there but it is a matter of regret that there is no Shaheed Minar in thousands institutions. There is no Shaheed Minar in 1882 institutions in Tangail, 283 madrasas in Patuakhali, 138 in Taraganj (Rangpur), 137 (out of 1375 primary schools) in Naogaon, 99 (out of 104) in Hakimpur (Hili, Dinajpur), Same is the situation almost everywhere in Bangladesh. Mainly top ranking political leaders, businessmen and educationists are sponsors of private medical colleges and universities but there is no Shaheed Minar in these institutions.



Department of Primary Education has decided to build similar Shaheed Minars in all government primary schools in the country in the style of the central Shaheed Minar which is a laudable initiative.



Against such deplorable backdrop here, picture outside Bangladesh is very bright and encouraging. Wherever there are Bengalees in the world there are ShaheedMinars. The first ShaheedMinar outside Bangladesh was built in Oldham, England in 1997. After three years another Shaheed Minar was established in East London, the largest Bengalee inhabited area in England.

Foundation stone of the first Shaheed Minar in Calcutta was laid on 21st February, 1993 at Curzon Park. The memorial pillar was inaugurated on 26th May 1997 by noted writer Annadashankar Roy. The second one was established in 2011 at Deshpriya Park in South Kolkata. Shaheed Minar has been established in Tokyo (2005), Itzak Rabin Park in Rome, Ashfield Park in Sydney and also in America. Foundation stone of the first Shaheed Minar in the Hague, the capital of the Netherlands was laid by the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh on 19th February, 2018.



Shaheed Minar and a cultural centre will be built on the historical site of Brussels in Belgium. A permanent Shaheed Minar will be built at University of Manitoba, Canada. Foundation stone of ShaheedMinar was laid at Taylor Creek Park by Bengalees living in Toronto, Canada . In 2011 UNESCO decided to construct a ShaheedMinar at its head office premises in Paris.



Probably no other symbol has acquired so much international recognition and honour. It is our national glory but in many places Shaheed Minar remains neglected and dirty throughout the year and gets care just ahead of 21stFebruary. This situation must be changed and everybody should be careful about the dignity and sanctity of Shaheed Minar.

As defined in Banglapedia, Shaheed Minar is the monument built in memory of the martyrs of mother language movement of 1952. It is a symbol of national pride. It is not just a construction but an emotion, courage and homage. It holds history in hearts of people. Language movement and liberation war are two most proud events of our country. The 10 x 6 square feet first Shaheed Minar was built by students of Dhaka Medical College on 23rd February. Bricks piled up for extending hostel building of Dhaka Medical College were used. Cement and sand were brought from godown of PiaruSarder at old Dacca. Next dawn it was covered by a black cloth. The news was published in The Daily Azad with headline - In memory of Martyred Heroes. Father of language martyr Shafiur Rahman inaugurated it ceremoniously on 24th February. ShaheedMinar is a place of pride and purity but there are different pictures. According to a media report, police arrested a vagabond on charges of 'raping and suffocating a 15-year-old girl' behind the central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka. Another international media report informs that many 'criminals' roam around Shaheed Minar while Novera Ahmed had to leave the country silently in 1973. Shaheed Minar is a witness of her fame but next to it there is an invisible tower of national shame. She was killed before she died. 