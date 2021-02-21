

Mother language plays a vital role in children’s education



Mother language in education refers to when a school or educational institution integrates the language a child is most familiar with (their mother language) into the classroom lesson along with the school's lesson (such as English). This is normally the language that the child speaks at home with their family.



Research shows that children learn better when taught in their mother language, however it is not always possible. The importance of mother tongue is studied because when children develop their mother tongue, they are simultaneously fostering a whole host of other essential skills, such as critical thinking and literacy skills. It is the skills that they take with them into formal education, and research tells us that any skills and concepts gained in the learner's home language don't have to be re-taught when they transfer to a second language. For example, if a child has developed the ability to guess the meaning of a word through its context, or to infer meaning by reading between the lines, these skills are easily transferred when they begin studying in a second language. It is much harder, however, to teach these abstract skills directly through a second language.



Using mother language helps a child develop their critical thinking and literacy skills in the education world. Research says that the link between a child's educational development and their mother language is very vital. It is found that children who develop skills in two or even three languages, grow up to have a deeper understanding of how to form sentences and expressions, making the use of language as a whole a lot easier.



Furthermore, it is also found that children with a strong mother tongue found it easier to pick up a second language and develop their literacy skills. Skills learnt in mother language could also be transferred into the language learning approach, so if a child has to think more about how to deliver the sentence and when to use it, their cultural identity is also easily adapted. Therefore, it is a healthy approach to learning for parents to teach second languages at home and also develop the child's use of language and expression.



It's also well known that a strong mother language foundation equips children with the skills they need to learn additional languages, allowing them to transfer their understanding of the structure of language to several new languages. The intuitive understanding of grammar that develops when children learn their first language can easily be passed on to other languages.

Mother language plays a huge role in the development of personal, social and cultural identity. Children with a strong foundation in their first language I mean the mother language often display a deeper understanding of themselves and their place within society, along with an increased sense of wellbeing and confidence. Naturally, this flows down into every aspect of their lives, including their academic achievement.



Mother language plays a vital role in children's development and it has also many benefits to the children's education by their mother language as pointed out below:



1. Studies have shown that cognitive development as well as intellectual development is comparatively faster in those who are fluent in their mother language. It has also been noted that if a student is educated in his/her mother language, the rate of his or her educational success is higher than someone who is taught in a different medium other than their mother language.



2. Mother language makes it easier for children to pick up and learn other languages whatever they want in their daily life.



3. Mother language develops a child's personal, social and cultural identity. It is the most important way of keeping our culture alive. Often the direct translation of one language to another might not carry the same essence as it is in the source language. Thus, the best way to thoroughly know about a culture is to know the mother language which helps us stay connected to our culture and our roots.



4. Using mother language helps a child develop their critical thinking and literacy skills. If one has a firm grasp of their mother language, it is easier for him or her to master a new language. When a child reads out in their mother language from childhood, he or she will have stronger literacy skills in other languages.



5. Research shows that children learning in their mother language adopt a better understanding of the curriculum. Skills learnt in mother language do not have to be re-taught when the child transfers to a second language.



6. Children learning in mother language enjoy school more and learn faster due to feeling comfortable in their environment.



7. As the businesses go the local way, the importance of mother language has exponentially increased. Thus, in such a scenario, having a firm understanding of our mother language where we know how to read and write is immensely helpful if we are interested in becoming an entrepreneur. The opportunities related to monetizing with the help of one's mother language are vast in today's market scenario.



8. Self-esteem is higher for children learning their mother language. Knowing our mother language well is a matter of pride. It boosts one's confidence and creates awareness in the individual's mind while also helping them connect with their cultural identity in a better manner.



9. Parents-Children's interaction increases as the parent can assist with homework

Studies show that children that capitalize on learning through multilingualism enjoy a higher socioeconomic status earn higher earnings



Learning in our mother language is crucial in enhancing other skills such as critical thinking, skills to learn a second language and literacy skills. Thus, we can say that the mother tongue can be used as an effective tool of learning and developing overall education. Finally, celebration of International Mother Language Day 2021 should be a special commitment to develop our children's education through our mother language.

Dr Md Mahmudul Hassan is a writer, education researcher and Principal, Daffodil International School (DIS)









