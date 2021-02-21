Pilot production of BARI groundnut successful in Gaibandha char



The photo shows a pilot field of BARI groundnut variety in Gaibandha char area. photo: observer

Officials sources said, BARI set up an office in the name of On Farm Research Division (OFRD) in the district town in 2016-2017 fiscal year with the financial support of National Agriculture Technology and Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council, with an aim to make BARI-released improved varieties more popular at the farmer level and help the growers earn economic profit by producing and selling the varieties.

Accordingly, the scientists led by Principal Scientific Officer (PSO) Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud of OFRD here motivated the farmers of chars and Brahmaputra River basin areas of Shaghata and Sadar upazilas of the district to farm the varieties including groundnut to attain the cherished goals of the BARI.

A number of farmers residing on the chars and river basin areas of the district farmed the variety on five bighas of sandy char land last year. The plants of the variety became healthy and grew well and the plants are giving the growers desired output against the variety.

Alamgir Kabir, a grower of Batikamari Char under Sadar Upazila of the district said, he and other fellow growers became happy after seeing the pilot production of the crop land of groundnut. The growers expect bumper production of the crop.

They are taking preparations to harvest of the variety this month, he also said. Many farmers have also shown their interest to farm the variety in the next seasons.

Earlier, the selected farmers were provided with need-based training and seed from the office to boost production of the variety.

PSO of OFRD Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud said if the growers are satisfied and get desired output with the crop this season, necessary measures would be taken for commercial production of the variety by the farmers on their vast tracts of unused sandy char land in the coming season.

