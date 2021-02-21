Wheel-chairs distributed among disabled people

NAOGAON, Feb 20: Wheel-chairs were distributed among 40 physically-challenged people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning, marking the 'Mujib Barsho'.

Md Sheikh Yousuf Harun, secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, distributed the wheel-chairs at a programme held on the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises in the district town.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Dr Humayun Kabir, DC Md Harun-or-Rashid, Additional DC Uttam Kumer Roy and Deputy Director of District Social Service office Nur Mohammad, among others, were also present during the distribution.





