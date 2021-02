DERAI, SUNAMGANJ, Feb 20: The 20-bed Jagadol Hospital was opened in Derai Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Minister for Planning Muhammad Abdul Mannan, MP, opened the hospital. The foundation of the hospital on three acres of land in Jagadal Village was set up in 2006.

The hospital that was constructed at the cost about Tk 8 crore . A programme was organised on Jagadal Al-Faruq High School ground at around 2pm in this connection.